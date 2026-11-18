Indian football’s governing body has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestinian player towards India’s captain during an under-17 qualifying tournament.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) asked the AFC, on Wednesday, to “review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations” during the teams’ match in the qualifying stage for the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2027.

“AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated,” the organisation said in its statement.

The incident occurred during a qualifying match for the 2027 AFC U-17 Asian Cup between Palestine and India in Kuala Lumpur. India won the match 4-1.

Match footage showed Palestinian midfielder Taha Soueidan fanning himself as he walked next to Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte on the pitch.

It has been deemed a racist gesture by the AIFF but Soueidan denied the accusation and said the reaction on social media took him by surprise.

The 15-year-old, who plays for FC Union Berlin’s under-17 team in Germany, said he approached Gangte to “assure him that I had never intended to offend him” after being made aware of the social media furore.

Soueidan said he was “deeply surprised by the wave of criticism and accusations” as he acknowledged the incident late on Tuesday.

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“There was no dispute, confrontation, or exchange of offensive words between us. The gesture was simply a spontaneous reaction to the discomfort I was experiencing due to the high humidity in Malaysia, weather conditions that I am not accustomed to,” Soueidan wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I also encourage anyone seeking clarification to speak directly with Dallalmuon himself and ask whether I made any racist or offensive remarks towards him during the match, or whether there was ever any dispute or confrontation between us,” Soueidan said.

He added that both teams are staying in the same hotel and have had “friendly and respectful” interactions with each other. “I firmly reject racism in all its forms, and I am saddened that a spontaneous and innocent gesture has been interpreted in this way,” he said.

Indian football club Northeastern United FC said it was “deeply concerned” by the incident involving Gangte, who plays for them, and supported AIFF’s decision to lodge a complaint with the AFC.

“Every young footballer deserves to step onto the pitch knowing they will be treated with dignity and respect,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are proud of Gangte and the way he leads his country. He has the full support of his club.”

Al Jazeera has reached out to the Palestine Football Association (PFA) for a comment on the incident but had not received a response when this article was published.

The AFC has not acknowledged AIFF’s complaint publicly and did not reply to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

Palestinian player shown red card for aggressive tackle

Earlier during the match, another Palestinian player was involved in a disciplinary episode after being shown a red card for a harsh tackle on an Indian opponent.

Mohammed Jamhour appeared to kick Raj Singh Wahengbam twice while attempting an aggressive tackle in the first half. Jamhour grabbed and pulled Wahengbam’s shirt, kicked him in the shin after he fell, and then stamped on his arm.

He was immediately shown a red card by the referee as Indian players ran towards their teammate who was still lying face-down on the pitch.

Following the match, the Palestinian team’s coach Yousef Sharbaji apologised on behalf of his player and, recalling the episode, said “there was no reason to do that”.

The qualifying matches for next year’s tournament continue this week.

India lead Group E with three wins in as many matches, while Palestine are second with two wins and a loss. Both teams will play their final group match on Friday.