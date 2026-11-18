A look at FIFA’s presidential election process, the challengers and key dates, as Gianni Infantino seeks a fourth term.

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The race for next year’s FIFA presidential election has entered a decisive phase this week, with candidates rushing to submit their nominations ahead of the deadline on Wednesday.

Incumbent Gianni Infantino is seeking a fourth term as the head of world football’s governing body, but many in the sport’s fraternity oppose his re-election following his now-aborted plan to sell stakes in future World Cups to private investors.

Standing in Infantino’s way are three challengers: French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo, top Japanese football official Kozo Tashima, and Ramon Vega, an ex-Switzerland player.

Al Jazeera breaks down everything you need to know about the FIFA presidency and its upcoming elections:

What is the FIFA president’s role?

The FIFA president is the primary representative and ceremonial head of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), serving as the lead figure for football’s global governing body.

The president holds the highest position in FIFA’s organisational chart, above the general secretary.

Infantino has been in power since February 2016, succeeding his compatriot Sepp Blatter, who resigned in June 2015. FIFA’s ethics committee had banned Blatter from the sport for eight years for a conflict of interest and disloyalty to the organisation over a $2m payment deal.

In its 122-year history, FIFA has never had a woman as its president. The highest administrative position held by a woman at FIFA was the secretary-general post in 2016, held by Fatma Samoura, a Senegalese diplomat and former United Nations official.

When is the FIFA presidential election, and how does it work?

The next election will be held at the 77th FIFA Congress on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.

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FIFA holds its presidential elections every four years, staging them at its congress that follows a men’s World Cup – in this case, the 2026 World Cup in North America, won by Spain.

A candidate wins the election based on the backing of individual member nations across six confederations.

There are 211 FIFA member nations. Each holds equal weight in the vote and can support only one candidate per election.

If two candidates are contesting the election, a simple majority of more than 50 percent is needed to win – which translates to the support of 106 member nations.

If there are more than two candidates, a two-thirds majority is required in the first round. Further rounds of voting are held, and the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated each time. This continues until only two candidates remain, and from there on, the candidate with a simple majority wins.

How many votes does each confederation have?

Each member nation in a confederation has one vote. The breakdown of the six confederations’ votes is as follows:

UEFA (Europe): 55

CAF (Africa): 54

AFC (Asia): 46

CONCACAF (North America): 35

OFC (Oceania): 11

CONMEBOL (South America): 10

Candidates require the backing of five national associations to stand in the election, and four men are in the running for the next FIFA president.

Infantino is the highest-profile candidate. The 56-year-old Swiss administrator is seeking a fourth term through 2031.

His closest challenger is Frenchman Diallo, who has the “unanimous” backing of the European national associations. The 63-year-old, the son of a Senegalese boxing champion, has been president of the French Football Federation since January 2023.

Japan has fielded a candidate for the first time in history, with Tashima, the Japan Football Association’s (JFA) honorary president, challenging Infantino.

Former Japan international Tashima, who has served on the FIFA Council since 2015 and became JFA president the following year, believes he has a 20- to 30-percent chance of winning the coveted seat in global football.

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The list of candidates wraps up with ex-Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Vega, the first to publicly declare his intention to challenge fellow Swiss citizen Infantino.

Arsene Wenger, a French former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s current chief of global football development, had been seen as a potential candidate to get Europe’s backing.

The AFP news agency reported that Wenger had been UEFA’s “Plan A” and that Diallo had never been seen as a solution before it became clear the ex-Arsenal boss would not be a candidate.

CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani had also been mooted as a candidate, but the Canadian later announced his desire to stand for a new term as the head of his confederation, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Why is Infantino facing opposition?

In July, Infantino faced furious worldwide backlash after an unsuccessful attempt to bring private investors into a proposed FIFA commercial entity that would hold rights linked to competitions, including the World Cup.

UEFA, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) led the opposition to Infantino and his plan, signing a letter saying football “belongs to no individual”.

But the AFC later performed a U-turn, throwing its weight behind Infantino, who has since apologised for the failed private investment project.

Opposition from UEFA, whose member associations account for 55 votes, and CONCACAF, with 35 votes, could cause minor problems in Infantino’s re-election bid.

UEFA had been struggling to find a credible candidate to stand against Infantino, naming Diallo only two days before the official nomination deadline.

What is the controversy with Infantino’s potential re-election?

Earlier this month, Miguel ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Maduro, the former head of FIFA’s governance committee, said Infantino cannot stand for ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌a fourth term as president under the organisation’s statutes.

“Article 33, paragraph two of the FIFA statutes is very clear when it says no person may serve as president for more than three terms,” Maduro told reporters.

“Gianni Infantino has been elected three times; he’s ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌been president of FIFA for three terms. So, in my view, there’s no way to reconcile another presidency of Infantino.”

Human rights organisation FairSquare also wrote to member associations urging them to declare Infantino ineligible. FairSquare had previously urged FIFA to rule that Infantino was ineligible to seek another term, arguing he has already served ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠the maximum three permitted under the body’s statutes.

But Infantino successfully argued that his first spell in charge, when he was elected at an Extraordinary Congress in 2016 following Blatter’s resignation, should not count towards that limit because it completed an interrupted ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠mandate.

In December 2022, the FIFA Council “unanimously confirmed” that the period between 2016 and 2019 does not count as a term of office for Infantino, but FairSquare said the reasoning was never made public.

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Who is the favourite to win the 2027 FIFA presidential election?

Infantino’s re-election ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠prospects have strengthened significantly in recent weeks.

Last month, the head of Asian football endorsed his bid in a dramatic change of heart, while ⁠⁠⁠support across confederations gives him a commanding position among FIFA’s 211 voting members.

Infantino believes he has the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of member associations, despite criticism of his World Cup sell-off plan.

“I think what is important is that in an organisation like FIFA, there can be different views, different points of view,” Infantino told the BBC.

“But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that everyone has the same vote and the same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone, if we are serious about that, then we need to respect as well the views of the vast, vast majority.

“I’m just coming back off Tokyo, where the Asian Football Confederation has fully endorsed me. I was in Cape Verde, where all African countries have endorsed me. I’m speaking to all associations everywhere in the world,” he added.

“There are different points of view; it’s not always easy to bring them all under one roof, but we need to respect – and I do respect – all opinions and all views, and then it will be up to the FIFA member associations to decide who they want as a president and how they want FIFA to be run.”