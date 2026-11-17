Russian MMA fighter and seven associates still face deportation after a hotel fight with MMA fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili.

Usman Nurmagomedov has been released from a prison in the United Arab Emirates and faces deportation from the country after a brawl in a hotel lobby that led to his arrest, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department says.

The Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, who was arrested in the UAE capital last week along with seven associates, had his sentence reduced after reconciliation, the department said on Tuesday.

“Eight defendants’ sentences were reduced in hotel brawl case after reconciliation and victim’s appeal to Abu Dhabi Government for their release,” it said in a statement posted on social media.

According to reports in UAE media, the court also ordered all to be deported after serving their sentences.

The fighter and his associates also had their fines reduced.

They were initially sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams ($81,688) each, but their fines have now been halved, reports said.

Last week, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted 10 people over the mass brawl, which involved Nurmagomedov, Georgian MMA fighter Merab Dvalishvili and their teammates at a hotel.

The brawl broke out before a wrestling event organised ⁠⁠by Real American Freestyle (RAF) where Nurmagomedov’s brother, Umar, and Dvalishvili were due to fight against different opponents.

The brawl broke out on Wednesday when Dvalishvili, who was scheduled to appear at RAF Abu Dhabi on Saturday, was being interviewed in the lobby of the Yas Hilton.

PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of retired MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his associates approached Dvalishvili. Videos shared online showed ‌‌Usman coming in from behind and slapping Dvalishvili, which started the melee.

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Usman was not scheduled to feature on the RAF Abu Dhabi card but travelled to the UAE to accompany his older brother, Umar, who was scheduled to face Urijah Faber.

Later on Friday, the event organisers removed Umar from the card, replacing him ‌‌with ‌‌Saba Lazishvili, Dvalishvili’s friend who was also involved in the brawl.