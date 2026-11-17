Lee Reeves died in Limerick three months after sustaining serious injuries in his junior welterweight bout against Gary Cully in Dublin.

Irish ‌‌‌‌boxer Lee Reeves has died ⁠⁠⁠⁠at the ⁠⁠⁠⁠age of 31, three months after suffering serious injuries during a bout, his boxing promotion company, Queensberry, has announced.

“Everyone at Queensberry is devastated ⁠⁠⁠⁠to learn of the ⁠⁠⁠⁠passing of Lee Reeves,” the promoters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Lee was an immensely talented boxer, as well ⁠⁠⁠⁠as a true role model and inspiration to ⁠⁠⁠⁠his community.”

Reeves underwent surgery after his knockout loss to Gary Cully in a junior welterweight bout in August in Dublin, ‌‌‌‌and had been in a medically induced coma ever since, local media in his hometown of Limerick ⁠⁠⁠⁠said.

The reports added that he had contracted an infection over the weekend which led to his death on Monday.

Reeves won 16 of his ‌‌‌‌18 ‌‌‌‌professional bouts, including 11 by knockout.

Cully described Reeves as “a ⁠⁠⁠⁠character and a gent”.

“We shared the ring back in August but we’ve been going back for years,” he wrote on social media.

“I still remember the stadium days when I used to watch Lee in the nationals, a weight above me, and was always impressed by his fights and his flashy gear,” Cully added.

“It’s never been nothing but love between us, champ. Can’t really believe I’m writing this, but RIP, brother.”

Irish media carried tributes to the boxer fondly known as “El Champo”.

“I’ll see you on the other side, my brother,” his sister, Jessica, wrote on social media. “I’ve no words for this. I love you endlessly El Champo.”

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Dee Walsh, who had been Lee’s coach for the past five years and was in his ring corner during his last fight, poured his heart out in a moving message.

“I was the last person to ever speak with you,” he was quoted as saying by Extra.ie, an Irish digital news outlet.

“Dig deep, one more round, you’ve done us all proud. A million things have went through my head on what I should have or could have said to have changed the outcome!!”

“You did do us proud. The fight you put up in the ring and out of the ring. 5 years, I had the pleasure of being your coach. I cannot believe you’re gone!!

“I’ve lost a fighter, a friend and most importantly a brother!! You stood by me when others scattered and for that it hurts even more!!”