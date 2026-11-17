French football chief Philippe Diallo says he has received ‘spontaneous signs of strong support’ against Infantino.

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo says he has the backing of countries beyond Europe in his bid to depose Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election.

“To beat him you need 106 votes, which is a majority,” Diallo said on Tuesday following his nomination as the European governing body UEFA’s representative.

“It is now up to me and my team to go and convince those on other continents, but already since yesterday I have received spontaneous signs of strong support which will be revealed in the coming days.”

Diallo was speaking in Paris the day after accepting an invitation from UEFA to stand against Infantino in the election to be held next March.

UEFA, which has 55 member associations, said that European nations had “unanimously pledged their full support” to Diallo, ahead of Wednesday’s deadline for candidates to declare themselves.

Under its Slovenian president Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA has led the opposition to Infantino since his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors was revealed in July.

Infantino quickly abandoned the proposal in the face of widespread uproar, but UEFA has since gone to a court in Florida in an attempt to gather evidence for a potential complaint of “criminal mismanagement” against the current FIFA president in Switzerland.

Diallo announced in September that the French Football Federation (FFF) was withdrawing its backing for Infantino in the election, following similar announcements from other European associations. At the time he said that “the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed”.

‘Open governance’

“There can no longer be a type of single-handed governance where the biggest issues in football are decided behind the scenes, without any transparency and without anyone being consulted, without going through the executive committee,” Diallo, 63, said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“My vision will be one of open, collegiate governance, in which the different bodies really play their part.”

Diallo, the 63-year-old son of a Senegalese boxing champion, has been president of the FFF since January 2023.

UEFA had been struggling to find a credible candidate to stand against Infantino in the election, which will take place at the FIFA Congress on March 18 next year in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

Arsene Wenger, the French former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s current chief of global football development, had at one point been seen as a potential candidate who could get Europe’s backing, but he will not stand.

FIFA has a total of 211 member associations, with each having one vote in the presidential election. A majority is needed for a candidate to win.