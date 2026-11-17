Fernando Alonso will make his return to the Dakar Rally 2027 in Morocco with the Leob and Aston Martin team.

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Double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso says he will compete at the upcoming Dakar Rally, making his return to the race after seven years.

The 45-year-old Spaniard, a 32-time Grand Prix winner and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, announced his intention to race in the annual on Tuesday and said he will work with an Aston ⁠Martin Dreadnought entry run by engineering partner Prodrive.

He competed at the Dakar Rally in 2020 with Toyota and finished 13th.

“In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula One and the Dakar Rally in the same year,” he explained in a statement.

“In 2020, Dakar was one of the most challenging and enjoyable experiences of my career. I have enormous ⁠respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it.”

The 49th edition of the Dakar Rally will be held in Morocco from January 9 to 23, with a prologue and first stage in Portugal, after being moved from Saudi Arabia due to security concerns.

The 24-round Formula One season is due to start in Bahrain ‌in March after testing in late February.

Alonso, who will again have compatriot and five-time motorcycle Dakar winner Marc Coma as co-driver, is racing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. He said he had turned his thoughts to Dakar after deciding to continue in Formula One with Aston Martin.

“Formula One remains my priority. ⁠But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.”

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France’s ⁠nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Brazil’s reigning world rally-raid champion Lucas Moraes will be his teammates in a three-car entry.

The Dakar will be ‌Aston Martin Racing’s debut in the world rally-raid championship.