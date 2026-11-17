Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro said she was glad to see Jesus suffer his first defeat after her son had been ‘deceived’ by him.

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Portugal coach Jorge Jesus believes he will still be responding to questions about Cristiano Ronaldo next year, after he was asked for his thoughts on scathing comments by the football great’s mother.

“Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother?” Jesus asked on Tuesday, addressing the media before Portugal’s final Nations League group fixture away to Wales.

“I don’t know when it is going to stop. If you guys ask the questions, I have to answer. If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer.”

Jesus’s frustration stemmed from his lingering tensions with Ronaldo following the recent international retirement of football’s all-time greats.

The 72-year-old head coach responded to comments from Ronaldo’s mother in the wake of the team’s latest defeat – their first since the 41-year-old forward quit national duties.

Jesus wondered when he would stop being peppered about Ronaldo after a 4-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark prompted criticism from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mother, Dolores Aveiro.

Aveiro said she was glad to see Jesus suffer his first defeat since taking charge after the World Cup as Ronaldo had been “deceived” by the former Benfica boss.

Ronaldo’s decision to hang up his boots for country followed a falling out with Jesus, who was previously the superstar’s coach at Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star accused Jesus of broken promises after he was asked to warm up during a match against Norway in September without being introduced as a substitute.

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Ronaldo left the team camp and was handed a 30-day suspension and a token fine.

He apologised and was expected to return to the Portugal squad, but instead brought down the curtain on a 23-year international career.

His 234 appearances and 146 goals are both world records in the men’s game.

Ronaldo’s lack of mobility was often pinpointed as a factor in a richly talented Portugal squad falling short in recent major tournaments.

Jesus’s side had made a perfect start with four consecutive wins prior to Saturday’s shock defeat to the Danes.

“After the game against Denmark, everyone is asking me about different individuals, not about the team or winning here,” added Jesus.

“We played one bad game and it’s harder to move on when we have a result like that, but we are going to try and win the game.”

Portugal only need a point in Cardiff to secure top spot in Nations League group A4 against a Wales side that will finish bottom of the section.

“You were all having a go at him for playing, and then as soon as he retires, suddenly it’s all hell breaking loose!” Wales boss Craig Bellamy told the Portuguese media.

“He is one of the best players that has ever played the game. We’re all going to miss him.”