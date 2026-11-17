Brazil’s star forward scored a 12-minute hat-trick in the record world champions’ thumping of the hosts in a friendly.

Vinicius Junior hit a 12-minute hat-trick in the first half as Brazil turned on the style in a 7-0 trouncing of Singapore in an international friendly.

Endrick, Estevao, Rayan and substitute Allan also found the net as the South Americans brushed aside their hosts with a dominant performance at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Brazil were much changed from their 3-2 loss to Japan on Saturday, in which manager Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha were shown red cards, with Vinicius one of only four players retaining their places in the starting lineup.

Bruno Guimaraes took over as skipper and set up the opener after nine minutes, playing a quick pass to Vinicius, who wrong-footed Singapore captain Hariss Harun with his first touch before dispatching a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud.

The Real Madrid forward notched his second in the 15th minute after a quick counterattack by the Selecao as Endrick laid the ball off for his unmarked teammate to slot home.

Vinicius was denied by Izwan shortly afterwards, but he completed his hat-trick in the 21st minute when he was found completely unmarked in the six-yard box by Estevao’s low centre.

Rayan had an effort disallowed for offside, but Endrick added to Brazil’s lead in the 31st minute with a low effort from range that found the bottom right corner.

Estevao also had a goal disallowed for a foul by Vinicius, but the Chelsea winger added to Brazil’s tally just after the interval with a deflected shot from the edge of the box.

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Rayan rocked the crossbar soon after, but the endeavour of the Bournemouth forward was rewarded in the 65th minute when he rounded substitute goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari to make it 6-0.

Brazil rang the changes in the closing stages, and Allan came off the bench to grab the seventh goal in the 74th minute with a low-angled shot that nicked off Raoul Suhaimi on its way into the net.