Which cricket teams can qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics and how?

Six men’s and six women’s teams will compete for the medals in Twenty20 format as cricket returns to the Olympics in 2028.

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Cricket has moved one step closer to its Olympic comeback with the unveiling of a qualification process in advance of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where the sport will feature in its shortest format.

Eight men’s and women’s teams will have one last chance to feature in the Twenty20 competition at the LA Games, according to the plan announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

The world’s second-most popular sport has billions of followers around the world, particularly in South Asia, which has secured five of the 10 men’s T20 world championships.

Despite its global popularity, cricket has not featured at the Olympics since 1900, when Great Britain defeated France in the only match played.

The sport’s Olympic return was overwhelmingly approved in October 2023 in what was described as a “win-win situation”.

“The Olympic Games will give cricket a global stage and the opportunity to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries and regions,” then president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said after the IOC announced its decision.

Here’s everything to know about the Olympic qualifiers:

How can teams qualify for LA 2028?

Six men’s and six women’s teams will feature at the Olympics.

Four teams automatically qualify based on ICC rankings in the Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa regions.

One spot goes to the host nation (USA), subject to the side being ranked 15th or better in the Twenty20 International (T20I) standings during the qualification period.

The sixth and final place goes to the team winning its qualifier.

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When and where are the Olympic cricket qualifiers?

The men’s qualifiers will take place from February 5 to 13, 2028, in Bangladesh, followed by the women’s qualifiers from February 26 to March 5 in the United States.

Which teams have qualified for the Olympics?

Four women’s teams — India, Great Britain (through England), Australia and South Africa — have already qualified after finishing as the top-ranked sides in Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa, respectively, in the women’s T20 World Cup this year.

No men’s teams have qualified yet. The highest-ranked sides from the four regions as of December 31, 2026, when the qualification period ends, will secure spots.

What’s the format of the qualifiers?

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will feature a total of eight teams divided into groups of four. Each team will play the other teams in their group once.

The group winners will progress to the final, with an Olympic berth at stake.

Are any teams ineligible to compete at the Olympics?

Yes, the West Indies will not be able to compete at the Olympics because the team consists of multiple Caribbean nations, which are represented by their respective national Olympic committees (NOCs), not a unified one.

If the West Indies rank among the eight highest sides yet to qualify, a dedicated Caribbean tournament will be organised to determine which nation will represent the region at the qualifiers.

Where and when will cricket be held at LA28?

Cricket will be played at the $21m, 15,000-seat Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, about 31 miles (50km) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The women’s tournament will be held from July 12 to 20, followed by the men’s tournament from July 22 to 29.

The purpose-built venue hosted its first competitive match in July when the Los Angeles Knight Riders took on Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket.

Which sports are making their Olympic debut at LA 2028?

Squash, lacrosse and flag football will feature at the games for the first time.

Will cricket be a permanent feature of the Olympics?

Cricket is not yet confirmed for the 2032 Games in Brisbane, Australia, but the ICC is hopeful the sport will make the cut.