Mirra Andreeva won the final in straight sets to end her first Grand Slam-winning year as world number two.

Russia’s teenage tennis star Mirra Andreeva has won her first WTA Finals crown without dropping a set against her Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina, who did not shake hands with the champion at the end of a one-sided match in Indian Wells, California.

After her 7-5, 6-3 victory on Sunday, Andreeva, who turned 19 in April during a successful year that saw her win her first Grand Slam and ascend to number two in the world, took home $3.37m and a one-of-a-kind, ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible car at the season-ending championships. Now, all she needs is a driver’s licence.

She happily got behind the wheel after the car was driven onto the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

“This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver’s licence as fast as I can,” she said. “If not, then look, I have five people on my team. I’m going to be a passenger princess forever. That’s also an option for me.”

After match point, Andreeva ran to hug coach Conchita Martinez in the stands. Svitolina, a 32-year-old mother, sat down in her chair.

The players did not take part in the traditional post-match handshake or pose for photos together before the match. Svitolina and others from her country have refused to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 in line with a policy set by the Ukrainian Tennis Federation.

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Svitolina didn’t mention Andreeva in her post-match comments to the crowd, which included several fans waving Ukrainian flags.

Later, she said, “I couldn’t thank the people of Ukraine enough for coming to watch my matches, to watch at home.”

Andreeva publicly congratulated Svitolina for what she called an “amazing” season.

“You’re an amazing mom to come back and do this. It’s super hard,” she said. “I just wish you the best of luck for the next season.”

Svitolina nodded without expression from her seat.

“I put everything out there, and she played incredible,” Svitolina said later.

Andreeva became the 11th player to win the finals without losing a set, joining, among others, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, all of whom did it multiple times.

“I’m super privileged to put my name in that group,” she said.

She jumped in the air when Svitolina netted an easy smash on the second match point.

Andreeva is also the second youngest player to win the WTA Finals behind her compatriot Maria Sharapova, who won at 17.

During the awards presentation, she wore a jacket with the phrase “I want to thank myself” stamped on the front, and then she did just that.

“I want to thank myself for always doing the hard work, for never quitting, for always believing in myself, for not taking the days off, for working every day and for committing to what I have to do,” she said. “Just thanks to myself without any reason.”

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend beat the Italian duo of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3.

It was the sixth title of the year for the Czech-American team of Siniakova and Townsend, who also won the French Open and US Open.

Svitolina to return to a Ukraine at war

Svitolina said she would return to Ukraine next week, pledging to continue supporting her country through donations, her foundation and the platform she has built in tennis.

“It’s been almost five years. I’ve always been supportive of the army and the soldiers,” Svitolina told reporters. “They always support me by watching the matches, and I have lots of friends that are serving the country.”

Svitolina, the world number six, said sport could offer people a release from the strain and uncertainty of daily life during wartime.

“For me it’s all about the spirit, the spirit of the people,” she said. “I’m very happy that I can bring a little happiness to the people of Ukraine.”

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“Sports in general and in Ukraine especially really unite people for one goal – to win.”