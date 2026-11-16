Russia out of IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey as Canada refuses entry

Norway is back in the tournament after earlier being bumped to make room for Russia, following a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling.

Russia will not compete at the World Junior Championship (WJC) following host Canada’s decision to bar Russian players, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has said.

The IIHF announcement on Sunday came after the Russian Ice Hockey Federation sought to have next month’s tournament either relocated or cancelled.

Canada took the position in response to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling late last month that reinstated Russia to international hockey.

Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden said on Wednesday that Ottawa opposes Russian and Belarusian participation in international sport “as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine with Belarus’s complicity”.

The minister for immigration, refugees and citizenship “will take measures to individually assess and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete, regardless of whether they already hold valid visas”, van Koeverden said.

The tournament features top male players below the age of 20 and is being held in the province of Alberta beginning in late December.

“The IIHF confirms that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship,” the IIHF said in a short statement on social media on Sunday.

“After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council has determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer.”

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The CAS ruling overturned the IIHF’s ban, which was imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The IIHF was vociferous in its disagreement over CAS’s decision, and its statement followed announcements from Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic that ⁠⁠⁠⁠their national teams will refuse to play against Russia at next year’s men’s World Championships in Germany.

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said last weekend that it had been informed that it would be bumped from the tournament to make room for Russia. On Sunday, it said it would now be in the tournament.

Germany also welcomed the announcement.

“The Canadian government has taken a clear position, and many nations have also taken a stand in recent weeks,” German Ice Hockey Federation CEO Frank H Lutz said.

“We now need that same level of planning security for our home World Championship in May, for the teams, the fans and all our partners. We therefore call on the IIHF to provide clarification soon.”