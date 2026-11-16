Infantino made things worse at FIFA than Blatter, says Jurgen Klopp

The Germany coach believes anyone who replaces the FIFA president should care deeply about the future of football.

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has called for an end to Gianni Infantino’s time as FIFA president, saying he “did not think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter”.

Klopp believes the next candidate for the job of leading football’s global governing body should have the game’s interests at heart.

“I’ve been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense,” Klopp said on Sunday in Berlin ahead of his team’s Nations League clash with the Netherlands.

“I didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that.”

President of FIFA from 1998, Blatter resigned in disgrace in 2015 amid corruption allegations. He later faced charges before being cleared in two trials, but was banned from football by FIFA’s ethics committee.

Klopp added: “Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job.”

Swiss-born Infantino, who succeeded Blatter as FIFA president in 2016, has been criticised for a series of decisions and proposals, including his plan to sell off part of the commercial rights of the World Cup. He was also lambasted for last year’s creation of the FIFA Peace Prize, and for giving the inaugural award to United States President Donald Trump.

“There are people who truly care about the future of football — people who aren’t driven by financial interests,” said Klopp. “If someone like that were to step up — if someone like that were to become president — I think that would be a significant improvement.”

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“There are surely people who care deeply about the future of football and have no financial interests in it,” he added.

The next election for FIFA president takes place in March 2027. Only former Swiss footballer Ramon Vega and Japan’s Kozo Tashima have announced their intention to run against Infantino.