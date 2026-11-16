An impressive Germany swept aside off-colour Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin to pip the Dutch to first place in UEFA Nations League Group A2.

Germany needed a win to stand a chance of reaching the quarterfinals, starting the night in third place behind Greece, who had won 1-0 in Germany in September, by virtue of their head-to-head record.

Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a fine attacking display to inflict the heaviest defeat on the Dutch in 67 years, as Xavi Hernandez’s side looked very ragged as they shipped four goals in 17 second-half minutes.

Greece’s win over Serbia left the top three sides level on 11 points, but Germany took the top spot on head-to-head while the Dutch finished second, qualifying for the last eight on goal difference thanks largely to their 7-0 win over Greece on Friday.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes, Kai Havertz headed straight at keeper Bart Verbruggen from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, while Donyell Malen headed a Cody Gakpo cross from the left of the area over the bar from close range soon after.

Berlin-born Derry Scherhant fired a half-volley against the outside of the Dutch post on 32 minutes after collecting a cross from the right byline, but it turned out to be a range-finder as Scherhant scored his first international goal from a similar position on 44 minutes. After cutting in from the left of the area and working space, he flashed an unstoppable shot past Verbruggen and into the far top corner.

Scherhant almost grabbed his second a minute after the interval as he jinked and bundled his way through on goal on the left of the area only to lash a left-footed effort over the bar with only Verbruggen to beat.

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Denzel Dumfries headed over the bar at the other end after running onto a bouncing cross at the back post after ghosting past Scherhant on 48 minutes. Meanwhile, the lively Brajan Gruda came close to a spectacular second at the other end after some neat control and cutting in from the right before flashing a shot past the upright from the edge of the Dutch box.

Soon after, Gakpo tested ter Stegen with a low strike from outside the box, but Germany made him pay as Florian Wirtz doubled the lead with a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the D with his left foot on the hour.

Nico Schlotterbeck glanced home a header from Gruda’s curling free-kick from the left within five minutes to make it 3-0, and the fourth arrived soon after as Gruda was allowed to glide into the area on the right and get to the byline before dinking the ball back into the middle for the unmarked Wirtz to lash home his second goal with a volley off the underside of the bar.

Gruda nearly added a goal to his two assists as his rising shot was stopped by Verbruggen after another silky run, but the 22-year-old eventually marked his second cap with his second international goal on 77 minutes when he fired home the rebound after Scherhant’s shot came back off the inside of the post.

It led to Verbruggen calling an impromptu huddle outside his area as the visitors sought to end their misery, and they saw the game out without further alarm.

Germany will be seeded in Friday’s draw for the last eight, which will be contested over two legs in March.