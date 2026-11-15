India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling comeback in the final but follow it up with unsporting behaviour.

India have beaten Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting final of cricket’s Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman, but the comeback win was overshadowed by an on-field display of aggression and heated outbursts from the winning side.

The thrilling final on Saturday swayed between the two South Asian rivals before India scripted a last-ball win at the Oman Academy Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on the outskirts of the capital, Muscat.

Facing a steep target of 338 in the 50-over match, India staged a remarkable turnaround after slipping to 252-8 in the 42nd over as Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva rescued the run chase with a vital 57-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

The pair’s heroics gave India a record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title and their first one since 2021.

However, the winning side’s post-match celebrations quickly took an ugly turn as the players seemed to target Pakistan’s players with aggressive gestures that were later condemned by former cricketers and Indian fans on social media.

One Indian player was seen yelling and gesticulating angrily in the face of Pakistan wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor, who did not respond to the aggression. Others kicked their legs in the direction of the Pakistan dressing room while the Indian team management tried to hold back the players.

India were lauded for their never-say-die spirit that saw them through but faced criticism for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Yousuf emphasised the weight players carry when they step onto the pitch.

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“You are not just representing your country. In fact, you are representing your upbringing, the values and the ethics your parents taught you as a child,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Therefore, always remain respectful and composed, whether in victory or defeat. True sportsmanship is reflected in the way you conduct yourself, regardless of the outcome.”

Former Indian cricketers and heads of state praised the team’s win but did not condemn their behaviour although several Indian cricket fans shunned the “uncalled-for” demeanour.

“India and Pakistan may be adversaries, and cricket may be fiercely competitive, but that is no excuse for such uncouth, crass and downright disgusting behaviour,” one Indian supporter wrote on X.

“The behaviour on display was a reflection of the culture of leadership this country has normalised. It’s a cricket match, not a war.”

“A country’s sporting culture is reflected not just in how its players win, but also in how they treat those who lose.”

Both sides skipped the customary post-match handshake, which has become a recurring feature in Pakistan-India cricket matches after political tensions spilled onto the pitch over the past year.

Last year, then-Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his players refused to shake hands with Pakistani team members during an Asia Cup clash in September and also decided not to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

When Pakistan faced India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Sri Lanka, the teams steered clear of handshakes and repeated the practice at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year in England as well as their group-stage match in the Women’s Asia Cup.

In September, the India women’s team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi after winning the Asia Cup final in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chauhan, Ulva heroics lift India to victory

On Saturday, lower-middle-order batter Chauhan’s 47 from 32 balls revived India’s run chase while Ulva guided India home with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries and was the final-ball hero for his side as he hit a boundary when they required three runs to win.

“This tournament had not gone well for me, but I had belief that I would be able to deliver today,” Ulva said after the match. “I needed Manal’s support, which he provided.

“I knew it was my day and that I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me as all my runs have come from here.

“We had belief in our batting that we could chase this down. This was a flat wicket, and we kept telling ourselves that if they could score this many, then we could too.”

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Pakistan posted 337-9 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Opener Usman Khan led the scoring with 107 off 111 balls while Abdul Qadir made 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63.

India’s reply was built on a strong platform laid by captain Lakshya Raichandani, who scored 80 off 101 balls, and fellow opener Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of India great Virender Sehwag, who made 58 from 61 deliveries and struck nine fours and was named player of the tournament.

Aaryavir finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five innings.

India’s lineup also featured wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, who scored 19 runs.