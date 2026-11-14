Eight sentenced to jail over Nurmagomedov-Dvalishvili Abu Dhabi hotel brawl

A brawl broke out between the two MMA fighters and their team members inside a hotel before a wrestling event.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted 10 people over a mass brawl ⁠involving mixed ⁠martial artists Usman Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili and their teammates at a hotel.

The brawl broke out ahead of a wrestling event organised ⁠by Real American Freestyle (RAF), where Usman Nurmagomedov’s brother Umar and Dvalishvili were scheduled for matches against different opponents.

“An Abu Dhabi court has convicted 10 defendants in connection with a brawl ‌inside a hotel and has sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment … along with deportation from the country,” read the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Friday.

ESPN reported that six members of Team Nurmagomedov were sentenced to six months in prison, fined 300,000 dirhams (approximately $81,600) and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences.

According to Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper, former UFC bantamweight ⁠champion Dvalishvili and a friend were fined 50,000 dirhams ($13,600) for “disturbing public security and assaulting others”.

Two additional people were handed six-month prison sentences for privacy violations after they filmed the ⁠brawl and published the footage online, the reports added. The court also ordered the confiscation of their phones and deletion of the footage.

The brawl broke out on Wednesday when Georgian Dvalishvili, who was scheduled to appear at RAF Abu Dhabi on Saturday, was being interviewed in the lobby of the Yas Hilton.

PFL lightweight champion Usman – the cousin of retired MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov – and his associates approached Dvalishvili. Videos shared online showed ‌Usman coming in from behind and slapping Dvalishvili, which started the melee.

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Usman was not scheduled to feature at the RAF Abu Dhabi card but travelled to the UAE capital to accompany his older brother, Umar, who was scheduled to face Urijah Faber.

Later on Friday, the event organisers removed Umar from the card, replacing him ‌with ‌Saba Lazishvili, Dvalishvili’s friend who was also involved in the brawl.

RAF cofounder Chad Bronstein said Dvalishvili has been released from custody. He remains available for his scheduled match with Marlon Moraes.

“I’m pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi,” Bronstein said in a statement. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support.”

Dvalishvili posted several videos on social media after the incident and released his personal statement on X, saying: “Just want to let everyone know I have been released, and I am good, healthy and ready to go.

“I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter … I do hope that they release everyone; I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all,” he added.

Wednesday’s incident wasn’t the first time Dvalishvili and Team Nurmagomedov clashed. Tensions also escalated in January last year after Dvalishvili defeated Usman’s older brother Umar in a UFC bantamweight title fight. They also had a smaller altercation at an RAF event in Georgia in July.