Henry and Young shine as New Zealand thrash India by 244 runs

New Zealand trail India 2-1 and can no ​longer win the five-match series, but they can level it in Sunday’s final game.

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Matt Henry took six wickets and Will Young struck a century as New Zealand thrashed a ragged India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Henry removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, all without scoring, in the first over of India’s chase to tear the top order apart. The visitors needed a massive 334 for victory.

New Zealand made 333 all out in the last over after being asked to bat, with Young punishing two simple drops by Indian fielders to bring up his fifth ODI hundred.

India never stood a chance of chasing the total after Henry’s heavenly opening over.

Rohit edged his first ball to slip, Kohli was bowled facing his fourth ball, and then Iyer was pegged on his back leg to fall lbw.

India’s rebuild never happened, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with just 27 as India were rolled for 89.

Henry ended with 6-27 and Matthew Fisher took 3-31.

New Zealand’s imposing total came off the back of Young’s 125 from 108 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.

Young and Tim Seifert combined for an 85-run opening partnership.

While Young rode his early luck – dropped twice in two balls when on five in the second over, first by slip Rohit and then by wicketkeeper Kishan – Seifert played the aggressor with a brisk 39-ball 50.

When Seifert fell for 58, Nick Kelly and Dean Foxcroft soon followed, playing reckless shots.

Young found better support in Finn Allen, the pair putting on 90 runs in just 65 balls as they seized on wayward Indian bowling.

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Young’s first 50 came from 49 balls, and his second from just 39 balls as he hit regular boundaries through the middle overs.

Allen made 41 from 30 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes.

Axar Patel took 2-39 from 10 overs as India pulled the innings back late, while Auqib Nabi had 2-59 and Gurnoor Brar 2-69.

New Zealand trail India 2-1 and can no longer win the five-match series, but they can avoid defeat if they ⁠win the final match at the same venue on Sunday. The third match was abandoned due to rain.