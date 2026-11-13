Mauricio Pochettino announced as new Manchester United manager

Pochettino replaces Michael Carrick, who was sacked after United’s disastrous start to the season.

Manchester United have appointed ⁠⁠Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager to replace the ⁠sacked Michael Carrick, as the Premier League ⁠giants sit in the relegation zone after their worst start to a league ‌campaign in 40 years.

Pochettino will lead the United States national team in their upcoming matches against Haiti before joining ⁠Man United, US ⁠Soccer said on Friday.

“The club has reached an agreement with the US ⁠Soccer Federation for Mauricio and ⁠his staff to ⁠be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the ‌US Men’s National Team,” United said in a ‌statement.

Pochettino, a former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton manager, was the favourite for the managerial role at Old Trafford ever since rumours about Carrick’s departure hit the headlines.

The 54-year-old arrives at Old ⁠Trafford with United having earned one win and eight points from 10 Premier League games. They are 18th in the standings, one point above bottom side Crystal Palace.

United have won only three of their 15 matches across all competitions.

Pochettino, who returns to club football, had been in charge of the USA national team since 2024, and under him, the cohosts reached the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

“The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career,” Pochettino said in a statement.

British media reported United would have to pay substantial compensation to release Pochettino from his US Soccer contract, which had been due to run ⁠until the 2030 World Cup.

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Pochettino becomes the eighth permanent man in charge at Man United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in May 2013 after more than 26 years in the job.

United said in their statement that their new manager is known for “his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players”.

Pochettino took charge of Spurs from 2014 to 2019, leading the North London club to the Champions League final in the season before he was sacked.

He guided Spurs to the League Cup final in his first full season and to a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2017.

Pochettino also spent a season at French giants PSG, leading them to the Ligue 1 title that year, and later guided Chelsea to a League Cup runner-up finish in 2023-2024.

He inherits a Man United squad assembled at considerable expense ⁠but lacking confidence and identity, with supporters booing the players off the pitch after the Bournemouth defeat.

United’s hierarchy, which has often attracted the fans’ criticism, will hope his experience can help stabilise one of football’s most scrutinised clubs.

Pochettino’s first assignment at his new club will be a trip to Anfield to face rivals Liverpool in the league on November 22.