Sport|Football

Harry Kane breaks caps record as England reach Nations League knockouts

England moved to second spot in Group A3 behind Spain, confirming their place in the Nations League last eight in March.

Save

England's striker #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League, League A - Group 3 football match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium in London on November 12, 2026. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
England striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 13 Nov 2026

Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th England cap with a goal from the penalty spot as England beat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday to book a place in the Nations League quarterfinals.

Slaven Bilic’s team were determined to avoid another embarrassment after their 7-0 mauling by England in Rijeka last month and looked much more solid from the kickoff at Wembley.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

But goals from Morgan Rogers and captain Kane kept England second in Group A3 behind Spain, confirming their place in the Nations League last eight in March.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have a chance to avenge their 3-2 defeat against the world champions in their Nations League opener when they travel to Madrid for Sunday’s clash.

Spain beat Czechia 2-0 in Prague on Thursday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: A tifo is seen in the stands to congratulate Harry Kane of England on the occasion of his 126th cap, becoming England Men’s highest capped player before the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on November 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
A tifo is seen in the stands to congratulate Harry Kane of England on his 126th cap, making him England’s highest-capped men’s player [Shaun Botterill/Getty Images]

“After the first game when we lost here against them [Spain], we knew we left a bit out there,” Kane told ITV.

“We knew we could’ve done a bit better. We said to ourselves, ‘Let’s win every game until the next one and see what happens’. It’s the perfect opportunity now on Sunday to try and prove ourselves.”

England and Croatia struggled to get out of second gear in the opening stages of their match in London.

Elliot Anderson fired over in the 16th minute, and Croatia’s Josip Misic flashed a shot wide midway through the first half.

Chelsea forward Rogers broke the deadlock in the 24th minute in slightly fortuitous fashion, following a neat move by the home side.

Advertisement

Kane floated a ball to Jude Bellingham on the right of the penalty area and the Real Madrid man cushioned the ball the first time across the area towards Rogers.

Rogers breaks deadlock

Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol had a chance to clear but got in a tangle and Chelsea’s Rogers poked the ball past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

England started to find some rhythm as they went in search of a second goal but failed to add to their tally before half-time.

The home side were again the more potent team at the beginning of the second period.

But the visitors levelled against the run of play just before the hour mark after a glaring error by England defender Jarell Quansah, who misdirected a header from close range towards Jordan Pickford following a Croatia corner.

The ball fell to Petar Sucic, who stabbed home.

Minutes later England were back in front, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah again at the heart of the action after his shirt was tugged in the penalty area.

Referee Morten Krogh initially did not award a penalty, but he was sent to the monitor by the VAR and pointed to the spot.

Kane made no mistake, drilling home for a record-extending 92nd England goal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Morgan Rogers of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on November 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Morgan Rogers (right) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold [Shaun Botterill/Getty Images]

Nikola Vlasic gave England a scare, firing just wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal as Croatia showed they were still alive.

James Garner thought he had scored a third for England after a Bellingham cut-back, but Bellingham was in an offside position when he received the ball.

Ballon d’Or winner Kane won his 126th cap when the game kicked off, taking him clear of his tie with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

A giant banner was raised before kickoff with a picture of the 33-year-old and the words “England’s Finest”.

Shilton was part of a pre-match presentation to honour the Three Lions skipper, along with Football Association patron Prince William.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Harry Kane of England poses for a photo alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Peter Shilton on the occasion of his 126th cap, becoming England Men’s highest capped player before the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on November 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Harry Kane of England (left) poses for a photo alongside Prince William (centre), Prince of Wales, and Peter Shilton (right) on the occasion of his record-breaking 126th England cap [Justin Setterfield/Getty Images]

Advertisement