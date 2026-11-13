Australia’s friendly against Jordan moved to Qatar over security concerns

Asian football giants Australia’s upcoming friendly with Jordan was initially scheduled to be played in Amman.

The international ‌football friendly between Australia and Jordan next week has been moved to ⁠Doha, Football ⁠Australia (FA) said on Friday, after security concerns were raised over playing the fixture in Amman.

Late last month, Jordan launched air strikes in Syria in “retaliation” for the church attack that killed nine people and injured 40. Attacks ⁠like this are rare in the country, a relatively stable United States ally, but a security officer was killed and another wounded in a stabbing attack in Amman ‌this month.

Australia, who face Qatar in ⁠Doha later on Friday, had been set to travel to Jordan for Tuesday’s game. However, it was relocated after Professional Footballers Australia ⁠last week said Australia’s players had “overwhelmingly” expressed their view that the match should be moved.

“We are very grateful to the Jordan Football Association for accepting to relocate the match,” FA CEO Martin Kugeler said ‌in a statement.

“We know how much the Jordan team and fans were looking forward to welcoming the Socceroos to Amman.

“The dialogue with the JFA has been nothing but open, respectful and collaborative. They were wonderful hosts in Amman this week, and I thank them for their professionalism and flexibility. We ⁠look forward to welcoming Jordan to Australia in ⁠the future.”

Last week, Jordan also cancelled their international friendly against Indonesia at the request of the Indonesian FA.

Australia’s friendlies against Qatar and Jordan were intended to be part of their preparations for the Asian Cup, which was ‌postponed ‌until December next year following attacks on host nation Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi forces.