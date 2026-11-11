Mbappe misses France training before Nations League clash with Italy

Kylian Mbappe left the pitch during France’s game against Turkiye in September but has been playing regularly for Real Madrid.

France captain Kylian Mbappe has not taken part in team training and remains “under treatment” before his country’s Nations League clash with Italy, the Les Bleus coaching staff says.

It did not provide any details regarding the 27-year-old’s physical condition after Wednesday’s training session.

The Real Madrid forward is back in the France squad after missing their last three matches through injury.

Mbappe scored the winning goal in Zinedine Zidane’s first match as coach against Turkiye in September in the Nations League but had to leave the pitch shortly afterwards due to pain in his left knee.

Shortly before this international break, the Frenchman scored in Real’s 3-0 away win over Valencia in La Liga on Saturday. Mbappe is the second-highest scorer in the Spanish top flight this term with 13 goals, two fewer than leader Raphinha of Barcelona.

After three wins and a draw in four matches, two-time world champions France top Group A1 of the Nations League and are well on course to qualify for the quarterfinals before their final two pool-stage fixtures against Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkiye on Sunday in Bordeaux.