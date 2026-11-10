Moroccan trio make African Player of Year shortlist as Salah absent

Achraf Hakimi will hope to defend his title of African Footballer of the Year on December 2 as he leads a trio of Moroccan players on the shortlist, which does not feature Egyptian star and former winner Mohamed Salah.

Morocco captain Hakimi is joined by Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari on the 10-man shortlist released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week.

The trio led Morocco to a controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in January. Although Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the final, Morocco were subsequently awarded the title after Senegal walked off the pitch over a disputed penalty. A decision on Senegal’s appeal over being stripped of the title will be made ⁠⁠at the end of ⁠⁠November.

The three players also helped Morocco reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup, where Saibari was the country’s top scorer with three goals while Hakimi scored one.

At the club level, Saibari shone with Bayern Munich after they signed him for a hefty 50-million-euro ($56m) transfer fee this summer while Diaz continued to prove his worth with Real Madrid.

Hakimi, meanwhile, helped Paris Saint-Germain to their second consecutive Champions League title.

In 2025, he became the first Moroccan since 1998 and the first defender since 1973 to win Africa’s most prestigious award, finishing ahead of Salah and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, the 2023 winner.

The other players on the African Footballer of the Year shortlist are Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast); Yoane Wissa (Democratic Republic of the Congo); Antoine Semenyo (Ghana); Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye and Sadio Mane (Senegal); and Teboho Mokoena (South Africa).

Salah’s absence from the list has raised eyebrows because the Egyptian forward is widely recognised as a generational talent and one of Africa’s top players.

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The former Liverpool star, now with the Turkish side Trabzonspor, took home the award in 2017 and 2018. Mane won the subsequent two awards.

World Cup heroics reflected in nominations

Notable names in the coach category are Egypt’s Hossam Hassan, who was subsequently sacked by the national team over a marital scandal, and DR Congo’s Sebastien Desabre, both of whom led their side to historic runs to the World Cup round of 16.

The Moroccan duo of Mohamed Ouahbi, who led the team during the World Cup, and Walid Regragui, who was the coach during qualification, were also nominated for their country’s success at the tournament while Cabo Verde’s coach Pedro Leitao Brito has made the shortlist for helping the island nation make its World Cup debut.

Goalkeeper Vonzinha, who became an overnight global sensation due to his World Cup heroics, is among the 10 nominees for goalkeeper of the year alongside Egyptian pair El-Mahdi Soliman and Mostafa Shobeir.

Morocco’s Yassine Bonou remains a leading contender after his performances at the World Cup and AFCON.

The World Cup also saw several young stars shine on the international stage, earning them places on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year. Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenky scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Panama in the Black Stars’ opening match while Morocco’s Ayoub Bouaddi starred as a breakout defensive midfielder.

Bouaddi became the first African teenager to make five World Cup appearances and was signed by Manchester City in August. He is accompanied by compatriot Abdellah Ouazane on the shortlist.

Cameroon dominates women’s award

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) winners Cameroon have dominated every award category on the women’s side.

Midfielder Monique Ngock, 22, was named player of the tournament while Michaely Bihina was recognised as best goalkeeper. Marie Ngah Manga scored twice in Cameroon’s 3-0 final victory over Malawi.

Her brace tied her for most goals at a WAFCON (five) alongside Zambia’s Barbra Banda, 2024 winner of CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year, and Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga. All three along with Chawinga’s sister Tabitha feature on this year’s shortlist.

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana, who scored four WAFCON goals, is also a top contender for the accolade.

Standing out in the goalkeeper shortlist is Cameroon’s Michaely Bihina, who won the Golden Glove at WAFCON, and Malawi’s Mercy Sikelo.

Competition is also stiff for the women’s Young Player of the Year, which includes Cameroon’s Maeva Nyadjou, a breakout defender at the tournament.

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Malawi’s Rose Kadzere scored in her side’s quarterfinal victory over Ghana to reach the semis and help secure qualification for the women’s World Cup.