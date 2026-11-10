Cricket Australia will not open another investigation into ‘sandpapergate’

‘We’re comfortable with the outcome of the investigation,’ Cricket Australia chief says after David Warner and Usman Khawaja’s revelations.

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The top cricket official in Australia has ruled out another investigation into the so-called “sandpapergate” scandal despite remarks by Usman Khawaja and David Warner that knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering plot was widespread throughout the team.

Cricket Australia (CA) ⁠boss Todd Greenberg said on Tuesday he believed all players held “very different views” from Khawaja’s version of events of the 2018 tour of South Africa as described in his recently released autobiography.

“There are specific details in his ⁠book that contradict the versions that have been provided by others,” Greenberg told ⁠local radio station SEN.

“But we have said we’re comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we’ve received,” he added.

“That includes what we’ve seen from Usman, and our position hasn’t changed on that. We don’t see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I don’t think ‌there’s anything that can be gained from that.”

CA imposed bans and other penalties on Warner, former captain Steve Smith and former Test batter Cameron Bancroft four days after the incident came to light during the Cape Town Test.

Khawaja, in extracts from his autobiography published in Australian media, said “open, lighthearted discussions” were held during the South Africa series about ways to scuff up the ball, including by using sandpaper.

He said discussion of tampering was not confined to batters, bowlers or staff but extended throughout the team.

“It was all of us,” Khawaja said in the book, ⁠according to Australian media.

Warner, who retired from international cricket more than two years ago, ⁠broke his silence about the incident on Monday to throw his support behind Khawaja.

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In a video posted on social media, Warner described his former teammate’s account as 100 percent accurate and the CA investigation as “botched” and “rushed”.

The four Australian bowlers who played in the Cape Town Test in 2018 and continue to represent the nation – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon – issued a joint statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the plot.

Captain Cummins said in South ‌Africa last month that he had spoken to Khawaja about his autobiography and was not concerned about any potential fallout.

“Answered every question a million times. So, yeah, it was dealt with then,” he said.

Some commentators have questioned why Khawaja ‌waited ‌eight years to speak out and accused him of trying to boost sales of his book Sabr.

Khawaja responded on social media on Tuesday, saying he had no commercial motives.

“I’m very fortunate, I don’t need the money,” he said.