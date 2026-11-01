Marquez wins Malaysian Grand Prix to close in on retaining championship

Marc Marquez takes 44-point lead over Jorge Martin and can seal the MotoGP title in Qatar next weekend.

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Reigning ‌MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has won the Malaysian Grand Prix to ⁠take a 44-point lead over absent title rival Jorge Martin in the championship and inch closer to retaining his title.

The Ducati rider shot out of the blocks and beat his brother Alex, the pole-sitter, into the ⁠opening turn on Sunday in Sepang.

Alex Marquez was able to quickly regain the lead but ran wide a turn later to hand it back, and his brother made no mistakes from that point on to claim ⁠the chequered flag for the first ⁠time since 2018.

Victory moved seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez up to 399 points in the championship standings, 44 ahead of Martin, who did not compete after suffering a wrist fracture.

If Marc Marquez is able to extend his lead to 74 points at next week’s Qatar Grand Prix, he could seal an eighth championship title ‌with two rounds remaining in the season.

“We did a perfect race, so I’m super, super happy,” said the winner, who won the race by more than four seconds.

“But my mentality still cannot change. I have to keep focus, keep pushing. There are not many races to go, but there are many moments left. So we must be super confident.”

Saturday’s sprint winner, Pedro Acosta of KTM, finished second while Gresini’s Alex Marquez was third.

After losing the lead ⁠to his brother, Alex Marquez was drawn into a duel with Acosta, ⁠who stuck to the wheel of the Gresini rider for several laps before expertly overtaking him at the midway point of the race.

By then, however, the distance to the leader had already grown too large to overcome.

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Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi, ⁠an outside contender for the title, finished in sixth place after being overtaken late by both Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura and Tech3’s Enea Bastianini.

Marc Marquez’s main title rival, Martin, had initially looked set to return ⁠in Malaysia and briefly tried to compete in Saturday morning’s practice session.

However, the Aprilia rider was visibly struggling and eventually did not take part in qualifying, ending his weekend early to continue his recovery from the fracture he sustained in a crash ‌at Phillip Island, Australia, last week.

The Spaniard, who won the title in 2024, conceded that his MotoGP title challenge was essentially over after his withdrawal.

The MotoGP season next moves to the Lusail International ‌Circuit ‌for the Qatar Grand Prix, which is set to go ahead next weekend despite pushback from riders concerned about going there during the United States-Israel war on Iran.