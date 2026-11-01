Sport|Football

Arsenal go top after narrow win at Liverpool

Arsenal record first win at Liverpool in 14 ttempts thanks to Kai Havertz goal

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Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal {Phil Noble/Reuters}
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the winner [Phil Noble/Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 1 Nov 2026

Arsenal went three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League after a statement 1-0 win at Liverpool.

The Gunners had not won at Anfield since September 2012, when current coach Mikel Arteta captained the away side to a 2-0 victory, and had gone winless in their past 13 visits.

However, Kai Havertz turned home a low cross from Declan Rice after the home side were caught trying to play out from the back to silence the Kop on 16 minutes. The visitors withstood wave after wave of pressure from Andoni Iraola’s side thereafter.

Kai Havertz beats Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker to secure Arsenal’s long-awaited away win at Anfield
Kai Havertz beats Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker to secure Arsenal’s long-awaited away win at Anfield [Phil Noble/Reuters]

Liverpool responded strongly with Florian Wirtz curling a free kick against the bar and Alexis Mac Allister heading a good chance over.

Arsenal weathered the storm, though, and defended superbly to keep Liverpool largely at arm’s length after the break, denying the home side a shot on target for the second meeting in succession.

Arteta’s side replaces Manchester City at the top with 24 points from nine games, with City on 21 after losing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool’s second league defeat of the season left them nine points behind Arsenal in fifth place.

Arsenal's David Raya in action as Liverpool's Florian Wirtz hits the bar from a free-kick {Phil Noble/Reuters}
Arsenal’s David Raya in action as Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz hits the bar from a free-kick [Phil Noble/Reuters]

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