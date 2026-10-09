Man City case causing ‘uncertainty’ for whole Premier League, says Iraola

Liverpool’s Andoni Iraola looks to Manchester City clash and rival’s appeal over guilty verdict for financial breaches.

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Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said the lack of clarity over Manchester City’s future after the club was found guilty of multiple breaches of financial rules was causing uncertainty throughout the Premier League.

City remain adamant they have done no wrong and have appealed against the findings of an independent commission announced last week.

The Premier League leaders potentially face a severe points deduction that threatens their place in the English top flight.

Iraola believes the world’s richest league is caught in limbo until there is a definitive outcome.

“I think the worst thing probably is the uncertainty, that no one knows what’s going to happen,” the Spaniard said ahead of City’s first outing since the verdict at Liverpool on Sunday.

“But we have to focus on Liverpool – be the best club we can be, the best team we can be and that’s my challenge.”

Iraola only joined the Reds in June but is looking forward to a red-hot atmosphere at home.

“The atmosphere is going to be big, especially at Anfield,” he said.

“We want to give also our supporters reasons to be with us. When they see the team they want to see on the pitch, we can create an even better atmosphere and we will work for that.”

Liverpool are still unbeaten under Iraola, but three draws in their opening five league games means they start the weekend six points off the top.

Iraola’s options up front are limited after Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo were injured on international duty.

“As a club manager, you are always waiting until the game ends (hoping) the doctor doesn’t call you, doesn’t give you bad news, but in this case we’ve been unlucky with Alex and Cody, both of them,” he said.

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“They are injured and they are not going to be involved on Sunday.”