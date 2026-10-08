Erling Haaland calls on Man City to unit as Premier League club appeals more than 100 charges of wrongdoing.

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says the Premier League club must ‘stick together’ following the guilty verdict delivered on more than 100 charges for financial breaches.

The league leaders head to Liverpool on Sunday ⁠⁠for their first game since an independent commission found the club guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules over nine years, as well as charges relating to their failure to co-operate with the investigation.

City have insisted they are innocent of all charges and have appealed the decision. Should the verdict be upheld, City could face relegation, points deductions and fines.

“We are going to have a good time [on Sunday]. We have to stick together, we have to stay positive. We have to look ahead and try to win football games,” Haaland told the United Kingdom broadcaster Sky Sports.

“No matter what happens in life we always have to have a smile.”

“We have to enjoy the situation. We have to spread the love to each other, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile.”

Haaland welcomes Liverpool test for Manchester City

City have won all five of their matches in the Premier League this season and are three points clear of last season’s champions, Arsenal.

Liverpool are sixth in the league and six points behind City, after a mixed start for their new manager Andoni Iraola. The joint record Premier League winners, with 20 titles alongside Manchester United, are, however, undefeated.

The Reds will also be buoyed by what is expected to be an even more vociferous support than usual at their Anfield home.

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During the period that Manchester City were investigated, 2009-2018, Liverpool finished second by two points behind City.

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, they also twice finished just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s City in subsequent years.

The allegation from rival fans is that City’s financial wrongdoing was tantamount to cheating and gave the club a significant advantage during that time and the seasons that have followed the period in question.

With that, Anfield is expected to deliver an angry and hostile reception for the current City squad, but Haaland, who played with Molde, Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund before joining City, says the game itself is always a big occasion.

“It is always special to play against Liverpool,” Haaland continued.

“Especially with Pep and Klopp, I remember sitting in Molde, Salzburg and Dortmund watching the games and how much they pushed each other.

“It is always special to play a game there. Every game against Liverpool is special.”

What does the future hold for Haaland and Man City?

Haaland was born in England, while his father – Alf-Inge Haaland – was a player in the Premier League for City and Leeds United.

The 26-year-old Norwegian international has, alongside the majority of City’s squad, been heavily linked with a move away from the club, should they be relegated.

In the meantime, Haaland was keen to stress what the club means to him and his family.

“I care a lot about this place. I spent my first four years here. It is a special place for us [his family],” Haaland added.

“I care a lot about City and the fans, I am a fan myself and I feel with them.”