Lionel Messi’s last game for Argentina ends in triumph and tears

Messi scored a goal and created two others as Argentina bid farewell to its most decorated footballer with a 3-0 win.

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Lionel Messi has delivered ‌one last masterclass in the blue and white of Argentina as its most decorated player and captain, bringing the curtain down ⁠on his extraordinary 21-year ⁠international career by scoring one goal and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly match against Benin.

The 39-year-old’s final bow came in front of more than 85,000 fans at a packed ⁠Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. It was less about football and more of a national celebration of Messi’s service to the national team.

Landmarks across the capital glowed with the team’s sky blue and white colours, while fireworks lit up the skies above ⁠the heaving stadium as fans poured their hearts into a rendition of Argentina’s national anthem.

Hours earlier, a huge number 10 shirt emblazoned with “Gracias”, or “Thank You”, was unfurled at the National Flag Memorial in Rosario, Messi’s hometown.

“It’s hard to talk,” said Messi, whose family watched proudly from the stands alongside some of Argentina’s World Cup winners of 1978, 1986 and 2022.

“There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going through my head. The first thing I think about is ‌my old man,” he added, referring to the recent death of his father.

“It was a huge source of pride for me to wear this shirt all this time, more than 20 years.

“Not coming any more is going to hurt a lot. I swear, I’d love to keep coming my whole life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.”

As the team bus travelled from the training ⁠centre bearing his name, Messi wiped away tears as thousands lined the route.

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When ⁠the teams took the pitch, Benin’s captain looked lost for words as he handed Messi a gift and letter during the pre-match handshake.

After a goalless first half, Messi supplied an assist for Nicolas Otamendi to tap home Argentina’s opener. Otamendi spent 17 years with Messi in ⁠⁠the national team, including four World Cups, and was also ending his international career.

Messi then set up Nico Paz, one of the players seen as a potential successor ⁠for Argentina’s number 10 shirt, to score the second goal.

In a ⁠fairytale ending, Messi converted a penalty for 3-0, his 126th international goal, prompting another round of “Messi, Messi” chants from the crowd.

At the final whistle, teammates, opponents and the referee gathered around Messi for embraces before a drone show lit up the sky. Argentinian singer Soledad Pastorutti, known ‌as “La Sole”, then sang her signature “Brindis” as part of a tribute to Messi and his journey with the national team.

Messi leaves as the country’s most-capped player (208) and record scorer, having transformed years of frustration on the international stage ‌into ‌a story of World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

For years, Argentina asked Messi to deliver. On Tuesday, it simply came to say “Thank You”.