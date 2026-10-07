Coco Gauff admits the racism she suffered during the China Open exhausted her after the US tennis star missed out on the quarterfinals.

Share Coco Gauff says online racist abuse was ‘draining’ after China Open exit on social media

Coco Gauff says online racist abuse has left her feeling exhausted as she lost to Elise Mertens in the China Open.

The world number four, a Black American, turned in an uncharacteristically listless performance in Beijing on Wednesday, double-faulting eight times as she went down 6-3, 6-3 to her Belgian opponent.

Gauff, 22, was playing a day after she called out the “insane” amount of abuse she had received on the internet following her win over Chinese teenager Sun Xinran in the previous round.

“It has been kind of draining. I’m not going to lie,” Gauff said of the impact of the online comments.

“But I just turn off my phone and move on. There’s nothing you can do.”

Asked about the match, she said: “I think I just didn’t play well. I think I wasn’t moving well.

“There were a lot of things I didn’t do well. I thought Elise played well on the bigger points.”

During her previous match in Beijing, against Sun, Gauff requested a video review over flickering LED lights on the stadium’s advertising hoardings.

The move prompted some boos from the crowd. The umpire agreed to have the point replayed, and Gauff went on to win 7-5, 6-1.

Early on Tuesday, Gauff wrote on X: “Hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist.”

She was responding to a post that contained a racial slur.

“The amount of racist comments and messages I’ve received in the last few hours is insane,” she wrote.

Gauff also clarified that she challenged the point before Sun had returned the ball, when she noticed the lights flicker for a second time.

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Asked about the incident, a spokesperson for the Women’s Tennis Association, the global governing body, said it was “appalled by the racial abuse directed at Coco Gauff” and that it was “in contact with her to offer our full support”.

It added in a statement to the AFP news agency that there was “no place for racism, discrimination, or abuse in tennis”, and that it was “seeking action” against the abusive content.

Gauff, who won the Beijing title in 2024 and made the semifinals last year, was popular among fans during the tournament.

A group of supporters in the largely empty stadium tried to encourage her into a comeback on Wednesday.

Mertens was undeterred as she punched her ticket for a quarterfinal clash against Iga Swiatek.

The world number 19 called Gauff an “incredible player”, adding: “I knew it was going to be a very tough match.”

She dedicated her win to her coach, who is also her boyfriend.

Earlier, Swiatek swept aside American teenager Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 35 minutes.

“I had it under control from the beginning,” said the Polish world number nine. “I feel like I’m improving every day.”

China’s Zheng Qinwen is due to face 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva later on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, the sixth seed, will play American Ann Li.