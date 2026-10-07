Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract with Premier League champions

Following Arsenal’s first Premier League win in 22 years, the London club has extended Mikel Arteta’s contract to 2030.

Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal that will keep him at the Emirates until 2030, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard’s deal had been due to expire at the end of the current season.

“It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal,” said Arteta, 44.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue,” he added.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

Arteta began his Arsenal reign in December 2019 and has overseen their return to the top of English football, winning the club’s first league title in 22 years last season.

He also led the Gunners to their first Champions League final in two decades last season, but they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Manchester City after a surprise 3-0 defeat by Brighton before the international break.

Arsenal cochairs Stan and Josh Kroenke said: “It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship.

“Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We’re determined to create many more in the years ahead.

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“We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home match against Leeds on Saturday.