UEFA to investigate spitting incident at Ireland-Israel football match

An Israeli player is accused of spitting on an Irish coach as the teams returned to their dressing rooms at half time.

European football’s governing body says it will open a disciplinary investigation into an incident involving an Israeli player, who is accused of spitting on a member of Ireland’s coaching staff during the second leg of their politically charged Nations League fixture on Sunday.

The probe will look into “any potential misconducts from player(s)” during the match played in Serbia, UEFA told Al Jazeera in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“Following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at half-time, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s),” said the full statement.

Tempers flared and words were exchanged on and off the pitch at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola on Sunday.

Following the match, Irish media reported that Ireland’s athletic coach Damien Doyle had accused an Israeli player of spitting at him after the half-time whistle.

Asked about the spitting incident at the post-match news conference, Ireland’s head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson declined to provide details.

“I was there. I’m not going to comment. It’s something a disciplinary committee will look at,” he said.

Hallgrimsson admitted there had been a number of incidents that could have escalated during the game.

“We were clever enough to stop it before it went too far,” he told Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE after the match.

“I felt that was the intention [from Israel], to intimidate us and make us do something stupid. I give big credit to the players and how they handled their emotions.”

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Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he had left the sideline at the time of the incident and did not see what happened.

“Half-time, I was in the dressing room, in my room with my ⁠⁠⁠⁠staff; I didn’t see anything. When I’m going to see and check, I will get ⁠⁠⁠⁠back to you with the answer,” he told reporters.