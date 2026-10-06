Sport|Football

Harry Kane equals England record, scores twice in 3-0 win over Czechia

England’s Harry Kane makes record-equalling 125th appearance and involved in all three goals in UEFA Nations League win.

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England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League match against Czechia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 6, 2026 [Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images]
By The Associated Press
Published On 6 Oct 2026

Harry Kane made a record-equalling 125th appearance for England in the Nations League match against Czechia at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday – and marked the big occasion with another two goals.

The Bayern Munich striker is level with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton on the list of most caps won for England’s men’s team. He can break the record when England play Croatia on November 12, also at Wembley.

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The 33-year-old Kane moved onto 91 international goals – an outright England scoring record – by sweeping home a close-range finish in the 40th minute and heading home at a corner in the 57th. He also delivered the cross that Vladimir Coufal turned into his own net to put England ahead.

“He’s only getting better,” England star Jude Bellingham said of Kane, who has been England captain since 2018 and is among the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or when the prestigious award is handed out on October 26 in London.

A screen at Wembley Stadium shows a graphic marking Harry Kane’s record-equalling 125th England appearance, level with Peter Shilton, in London on October 6, 2026
A screen at Wembley Stadium shows a graphic marking Harry Kane’s record-equalling 125th England appearance, level with Peter Shilton, in London on October 6, 2026 [Julian Finney/Getty Images]

Kane made his England debut in March 2015, scoring inside 80 seconds of coming on as a substitute against Lithuania.

Kane now has 38 more goals than Wayne Rooney, who is second on the scoring list.

Shilton, who played for England from 1970 to 1990, congratulated Kane in a video message on social media ahead of the game – and said the former Tottenham striker could set an appearance record that “might never be beaten”.

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“Because you’re still going strong, Harry,” the 77-year-old Shilton said. “You’re still playing well and scoring goals. And I know how much dedication and hard work you actually put into achieving this.”

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