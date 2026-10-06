Ronaldo sparked controversy last week when he walked out of the camp after learning that he would not start a game.

The drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future took another turn after Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus left the door open for the 41-year-old superstar’s return following his abrupt departure from the national team’s training camp.

The sentiment is shared by the Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro ⁠⁠Proenca, who believes the episode is a mere misunderstanding that could be resolved internally.

But how did the apparent rift start, and will Ronaldo ever play again for Portugal?

What happened between Ronaldo and Jesus?

Ronaldo left the Portugal squad late on Wednesday, shortly after the head coach’s news conference, where Jesus confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be left out of his starting lineup for the match against Denmark, marking a second consecutive Nations League game absence.

Ronaldo’s decision to walk out came as a shock, as he had been due to train with his teammates at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Portugal’s leading scorer had already spent the entirety of the 2-1 Nations League win away to Norway on September 27 on the bench, having captained the side in the 1-0 home victory over Wales three days before.

The game in Oslo was the first time since November 2024 that Ronaldo had not featured for Portugal despite not being injured or suspended.

What has Ronaldo said?

Ronaldo appeared to indicate that the reasons behind Jesus’s decision to bench him ran deeper and hinted at a departure from the national team he has graced for more than two decades.

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“In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated,” Ronaldo said in a cryptic Instagram post, announcing his sudden exit from the camp.

Spanish sports daily Marca said Jesus and Proenca followed Ronaldo to Copenhagen airport in an attempt to persuade him to stay with the squad, before the player boarded his private jet.

There were reports that Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro had even discussed the issue of Ronaldo’s involvement with the coach on Wednesday.

Jesus insisted that there was no rift between them, although the 72-year-old, who was appointed in July, acknowledged that his captain was disappointed to remain on the bench against Norway.

How did Portugal play without Ronaldo?

Despite his absence, Nations League title holders Portugal won, defeating Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen and Norway 2-1 in Porto. They also became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A4.

Forward Goncalo Ramos stepped up in Ronaldo’s absence, scoring three goals to be the team’s joint top scorer along with Joao Felix, while the AC Milan player also bagged an assist.

What did Portugal’s coach say about Ronaldo?

On Sunday, coach Jesus said Ronaldo could return to the national team ⁠⁠if he chooses ⁠⁠to.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going ‌‌to decide,” said Jesus, who also coached Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

“He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying ⁠⁠the same thing.”

Jesus expects the forward to be available for the next international window if he wants to return.

What have the Portugal players said about Ronaldo?

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes said on Saturday he had spoken to Ronaldo and dismissed suggestions of a rift within Portugal’s squad.

“I had a chat with him and what I said to him is ‌‌what I’ll repeat here: the most important thing is that, whatever happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football and of the country,” Fernandes told a news conference.

“For what he has achieved not only in Portugal, but all over the world. He has a place reserved not only amongst the all-time greats, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people.”

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“The most important thing is that we ⁠⁠stop stirring up trouble; there are no divisions within the national team. It is ⁠⁠one team and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside.”

Fernandes called for unity after a tumultuous few days in which Portugal fans’ opinions have been split over Ronaldo’s decision.

“We are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, that it respects all sides, but, at the same time, Cris is and will be the biggest icon of our national team. He deserves everyone’s respect, regardless of who likes him more or [who likes him] less,” Fernandes added.

When was Ronaldo’s last match for Portugal and how did he perform?

Ronaldo featured just once for Portugal during this year’s Nations League, playing 67 minutes in their 1-0 home win over Wales.

It was a frustrating night for the Al-Nassr forward, who misfired several times. He found the side netting once and shinned an inviting volley high over from close range.

Around the hour mark, Ronaldo slid the ball into the Wales net but, to his evident disbelief, was ruled offside.

He was still shaking his head when Jesus substituted him seven minutes later.

Will he play for Portugal again?

The jury is still out.

Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in 2003 at the age of 18, has said this will “probably” be his final year in football. The forward has been a fixture of the national team for more than two decades and has played at six World Cups.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker Ronaldo is ⁠⁠Portugal’s record scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 international appearances.

He reached the World Cup semifinals in 2006 and captained his country to glory at Euro 2016. Ronaldo and Portugal were eliminated by eventual winners Spain in the last 16 of this year’s World Cup.

When is Portugal’s next match?

Portugal have completed their quota of four Nations League fixtures in this extended international window.

Their upcoming matches are in the next window: a home game with Norway on November 14 and an away match against Wales three days later.

Those matches will wrap up Portugal’s league phase in the Nations League, which they have won twice.