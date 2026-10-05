Michael Olise and Desire Doue help France score four goals in closing stages to overturn 1-0 deficit at home to Belgium in Nations League Group A1.

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France came from a goal down to beat Belgium 4-1 in their Nations League Group A1 meeting at the Stade de France on Monday.

Zinedine Zidane secured his first home win in charge, three days after a 1-1 draw against Italy, thanks to his substitutes.

Belgium’s Dodi Lukebakio put the visitors ahead in the 35th minute, but Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise, all on the bench at kickoff, turned the match on its head in the final 15 minutes.

Doue levelled with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box in the 77th minute. Four minutes later, Cherki put his side in front, finishing from an Olise cross.

Olise then completed a brace just before and during stoppage time, the second latching onto Doue’s slick pass after a clinical break.

In the same Nations League group, Italy secured a 3-1 victory over Turkiye with Gianluca Scamacca, Riccardo Calafiori and Pio Esposito scoring. Turkiye’s Aral Simsir had equalised earlier, just after the hour mark.

France sit top of Group A1 with 10 points, three ahead of Italy and four clear of Belgium. Turkiye are at the bottom with four defeats from four matches.

France head to Milan to face the Azzurri in their penultimate group game next month before hosting Turkiye.