Share Premier League viewership in US up 20 percent among young Americans on social media

The Premier League has struck a ⁠chord with young ⁠Americans after the US cohosted this year’s World Cup, with viewership for the English top-flight up 20 percent among ⁠18-34-year-olds so far this season, shows data from Nielsen Sports released on Monday.

US broadcasters NBC and the USA Network ⁠have attracted an average of half a million viewers for Premier League games so far this season – a 3 percent increase as the sport’s popularity has grown.

“The World Cup served as a powerful catalyst, expanding the Premier ‌League’s footprint across a far broader demographic in the US,” said Jon Stainer, global GM at Nielsen Sports.

“Our data shows that fandom is not only reaching record highs but it is also expanding rapidly among younger, diverse audiences and carrying over into major domestic and international leagues.”

Just over one million Americans ⁠watched Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle ⁠United on August 29, the Premier League’s most-watched match in the US this season so far.

Spurs have been involved in three of the six most-watched Premier League ⁠games in the US this season, as their 3-0 loss at Brentford and 0-0 home draw ⁠with Everton also made the list.

Major League ⁠Soccer also benefitted from the growing exposure in the lead-up to the World Cup, with interest soaring 23 percent among 16-34 year olds.

Interest in the World ‌Cup peaked at 87 million fans in July, with female supporters accounting for 44 percent of the total fanbase, according to Nielsen Fan ‌Insights, ‌which collects data from half-hour online surveys with a sample size of 3,000 in the US.