Shai Hope’s 162 leads the West Indies to a record cricket run chase as they beat India by five wickets in the third ODI.

Share West Indies beat India in record chase as Hope hits 162 in third ODI on social media

Captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162 led West Indies to a record run-chase win against India in one-day international cricket in Chandigarh.

The West Indies achieved their highest ODI run chase on Saturday, reaching 352-5 and winning by five wickets with 10 balls to spare after India made 351-7, featuring Lokesh Rahul’s 129 not out.

India had already won the three-match series after eight-wicket wins in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. But the West Indies, chasing for the first time in the series, overcame India for the first time since 2023.

Hope promoted himself to opening batter after Jewel Andrew reportedly injured a finger making a catch and had to go to hospital. After keeping wicket for all of India’s 50 overs in high humidity, he batted brilliantly to score his second successive hundred in the series but struggled in the last overs.

Fittingly, he hit the winning run.

“Felt something around the groin area but wanted to fight through till the end,” Hope said.

His second-highest ODI score, from 143 balls, included 17 boundaries and three sixes. Amir Jangoo added 67 off 56 and Keemo Paul 44 off 35.

“[Chasing is] always a lot easier in India, especially with the dew,” Hope said. “Glad we got over the line.”

Hope and Jangoo added 109 off 99 balls for the second wicket to defy an India bowling attack that recalled Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Nitish Reddy and included debutant pacer Anshul Kamboj, who went wicketless.

Jangoo was run out in the 21st over, but Sherfane Rutherford (24) did not let the momentum slip. He added 56 with Hope, who reached 50 off 46 balls and 100 off 104 in his 21st ODI hundred and fifth against India.

Advertisement

Paul’s cameo included five fours as he added 65 off 61 balls with his skipper. Hope shifted gears after Paul was dismissed in the 41st over, caught off Gurnoor Brar.

Hope hit seven more fours and two sixes after his milestone, taking 62 off the last 39 balls faced to rush West Indies to victory.

India had to serve a slow over rate penalty for the last four overs, with an additional fielder inside the 30-yard circle, as Hope and Gudakesh Motie (19 not out) added 62 off 29 balls for the sixth wicket.

India won the toss again but skipper Shubman Gill was caught behind on 1 and Virat Kohli was bowled for a golden duck. Both fell to Jayden Seales.

Only 28 runs came in the first 10 overs, then Rohit Sharma and Rahul propelled the hosts.

Sharma resurrected the innings with 92 off 85 balls, adding 137 for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Sharma took his time and was unlucky to miss a second consecutive hundred in the series; he was caught off Paul in the 25th over.

Four overs later, Gaikwad — 57 off 69 — was Seales’s third wicket.

That brought Rahul to the crease, and he led the charge past 350.

Rahul hit six sixes and 10 fours. He scored 50 off 41 balls and his second 50 off 39 balls. He enjoyed good partnerships with Naman Dhir and Brar and finished 129 not out off only 87 balls.

The teams begin a five-match Twenty20 series on Tuesday, starting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.