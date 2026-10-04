Israel face spitting allegation as Ireland boss ‘delighted’ ties after over

Ireland manager says ‘disciplinary committee will look at’ allegations that Israeli player spat at one of his coaching staff.

Tempers flared ‌again as Ireland and Israel drew 1-1 on Sunday in the second of their two UEFA Nations ⁠League meetings, concluding a fortnight ⁠dominated as much by political tensions as football.

Ireland had faced calls from some supporters and politicians to boycott the fixtures before beating Israel 3-0 behind closed doors in Hungary in their first meeting ⁠a week ago.

“I’m absolutely delighted this is finished,” Ireland’s Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson told reporters.

“It’s taken a toll out of us all. I’ve given so much credit to the players. They have been absolutely amazing in tough times, and I ⁠wish no national team to go through what we have gone through for the last two weeks.”

Ireland is one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, and the Football Association of Ireland chose to stage Sunday’s match behind closed doors in Serbia amid the pressure to withdraw from the fixtures.

The absence of supporters, however, did little to ease the tension on ‌the pitch.

Irish media reported that one of Ireland’s coaches, Damien Doyle, had accused an Israeli player of spitting at him after the half-time whistle.

Asked about the spitting incident at the post-match news conference, Hallgrimsson declined to provide details.

“I was there. I’m not going to comment. It’s something a disciplinary committee will look at,” he told reporters.

Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he had already left the sideline and did not see what happened.

“Halftime, I was in the dressing room, in my room with my ⁠staff; I didn’t see anything. When I’m going to see and check, I will get ⁠back to you with the answer,” he told reporters.

Tense Ireland-Israel atmosphere again in Nations League

As in the first meeting, there were no pre-match handshakes or exchange of pennants, while players from each team bowed their heads during the opposing national anthem.

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Ireland again wore black armbands commemorating the victims of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, ⁠with the Israelis sporting black armbands in memory of the victims of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked the war.

Troy Parrott gave Ireland the lead with a 39th-minute penalty, ⁠but Dor Peretz levelled immediately after the break for Israel with their first ⁠effort on target.

Israel hit the woodwork twice in the second half of a poor game in which neither side could fashion a winner.

The draw left Ireland third in Group B3 on five points, three behind leaders Austria, with second-placed Kosovo ahead of them on goal difference. Israel are at the bottom with ‌two points.

Ben-Shimon welcomed his team’s response to the 3-0 defeat and rejected suggestions his players had been overly aggressive.

“When I come to a game, I say to my players, ‘This is the best way to play the cleanest football as ‌you ‌can, but be aggressive’, OK? I never say to injure someone; this is not our way. We are very human, human beings; we are very moral human beings,” he said.