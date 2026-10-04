Fury to invite US President Trump to lead ring walk before Joshua fight

Tyson Fury is keen for his ‘old pal’ to join his procession to the ring for the fight on December 11 in Cardiff.

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Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will invite United States President Donald Trump to lead his ring walk before his highly anticipated bout with British rival Anthony Joshua.

“I’ll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we’ll see if he’s available,” Fury was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.

“Probably unlikely because of the situation he’s in at the moment, being the president of the United States.”

Fury and Joshua are set to fight in Cardiff on December 11 and the self-styled “Gypsy King” is keen for Trump to join the procession to the ring at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium.

Fury met Trump at the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in June and wore a cap emblazoned with the words “Donald Trump for Prime Minister” after having his US travel ban lifted by the 80-year-old.

Fury insists his clash with Joshua is merely preparation for his true priority — a trilogy fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who has beaten him twice already.

“I don’t have any intention of retiring after Joshua. I’m using this as a warm-up for Usyk,” he said.

“I can guarantee that on the night when I knock him spark out, he won’t know what time it is. And then I want the rabbit [Usyk] in New York City.

“This year will be the most active year for me since 2018. I’ve done 12 rounds with a 6-foot-8-inch [262cm] Arslanbek Makhmudov, and I’ve done seven rounds with another 6ft-7in behemoth in Mariusz Wach.

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“Let’s not pull any punches here. I’m firing on all cylinders at the moment. I feel fantastic. I’m 38 years young.”