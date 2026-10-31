Arsenal, second in the table, travel to Anfield looking to bounce back from their shock League Cup fourth-round exit.

Who: Liverpool vs Arsenal

What: English Premier League, match day 9

When: Sunday, November 1, 16:30 GMT

Where: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom

How to follow: Al Jazeera will provide build-up and live updates from 13:30 GMT.

Humiliated by one of the most chastening defeats in their club’s glittering history, Arsenal have a chance to erase the embarrassment of their League Cup loss at Fleetwood Town when they face Premier League title rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were left shell-shocked by their penalty shootout exit against fourth-tier minnows Fleetwood following a dismal display in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

The Premier League champions were so far below their best that it was hard to believe this was the same team that stormed to the title last term and looked hungry to retain the crown in the opening weeks of this season.

A victory at Anfield would restore Arsenal’s belief, but in-form Liverpool will be no pushovers, especially on their home turf.

Heading into the match on a five-game winning streak, Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are in a confident mood, and the Reds can move within three points of the Gunners if they win this weekend’s marquee match-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Arsenal:

How have Premier League holders Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal are second in the Premier League standings on 21 points after eight games, sitting behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference. The Gunners have won seven league games and lost just once – a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last month.

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In the Champions League, they are seventh in the league standings with two wins and a draw.

However, they were knocked out of the League Cup in the fourth round after losing 5-3 on penalties to fourth-tier Fleetwood.

How have Liverpool played this season?

Liverpool are fourth in the league standings on 15 points, six points off the top of the table. The Reds have won four games, drawn three and lost once.

In the Champions League, they are third with three wins in three, and have qualified for the League Cup quarterfinals after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties midweek.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Predictions

Opta’s supercomputer has given Arsenal a 41.8 percent probability of winning this game at Anfield.

Liverpool have a 32.7 percent chance, while the odds of a draw stand at 25.5 percent.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Head-to-head

Matches: 246

Liverpool wins: 95

Arsenal wins: 81

Draws: 70

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Form guide

(Last five games in all competitions; latest match first)

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal: L-W-D-W-W

What have the managers said?

Andoni Iraola (Liverpool): “It’s still October; take one game at a time, and I always say the first reference is normally when we have played ‌against each other once, halfway through the season, and then you can start looking at the standings.

“Now we are in a position where we need to improve, keep getting better. Can fans dream? It’s good if they have expectations and think we can win. But if you ask me, it is still early.”

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): “We expect a big game on Sunday; we’re looking forward to it for sure. It’s been 14 years since we last won there, so it’s time to do it.”

What have the players said?

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): “It’s a night like this [against Chelsea] and the other night [Villarreal] – the fans definitely like what they’re seeing and, of course, you feel that energy and it’s great.

“I’ve been feeling that energy for quite a while and when you then miss it a little bit, then to get it back is obviously very good. Results help, massively. We understand it as well.”

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal): “Obviously, the way we played (against Fleetwood) was not on the level. We need to do much, much better than we did.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We need to move on; we have a big game at the weekend, so bouncing back is all we can do now.”

Predicted lineups and team news

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Liverpool

Liverpool have a long list of injured players: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament).

Dominik Szoboszlai could feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Probable Liverpool XI:

Alisson; Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak

Arsenal

Arsenal also have several players sidelined with injuries: Bukayo Saka (muscle), William Saliba (back), Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and Toni Madueke (ankle).

Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori have resumed training after missing the Fleetwood match.

Max Dowman is suspended for three games after his red card in the last game. Arsenal had appealed against his booking, but an independent commission ruled against the Premier League champions.

Probable Arsenal XI:

David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Victor Gyokeres