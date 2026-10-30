Sharp-shooting Dream beat Valkyries 80-69 to force Game 7 in WNBA Finals

Atlanta Dream made sure the series went the distance with an 80-69 victory over the visiting Golden State Valkyries.

The WNBA had numerous reasons to expand the Finals from five games ahead of the 2025 season.

Now in Year 2 of the revamped format, the league will hold its first-ever Game 7 with a first-time champion awaiting on either side.

The fourth-seeded Atlanta Dream made sure the series went the distance, leaving no doubt in an 80-69 victory over the visiting second-seeded Golden State Valkyries on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s such a great opportunity. I think our team is ready for it,” Atlanta head coach Karl Smesko said of the winner-take-all game on Saturday night in San Francisco.

“We’ll take the next day to get as prepared as we can and make any adjustments that need to be made. … There’s a mentality right now of, ‘We’re happy we won, but we know the job is not done.’ We’ve got one more game. We expect to go out there and play great.”

Allisha Gray, hampered by a hand injury throughout the postseason, scored 23 points on five 3-pointers in a Game 6 that saw the Dream connect on 13 3-pointers while holding Golden State to 26 first-half points.

Rhyne Howard added 21 points and Angel Reese posted 15 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for Atlanta, which didn’t trail after the game’s opening minute. Jordin Canada chipped in 10 points in a win under unusual circumstances.

The game was turned into a matinee by the league, which pushed the start time up to accommodate the Atlanta Hawks’ home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Despite the awkward tip time, a packed State Farm Arena saw the biggest win in franchise history — so far.

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“First, shoutout to the crowd,” Reese said. “To be able to come here at 12:30 on a Thursday with so many things going on in the world from school to work, we’re just super thankful. We fed off their energy. They were super loud from the beginning.”

Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 26 points, while Tiffany Hayes scored 15. Golden State, still in just its second season in the league, made just seven of its 27 3-point attempts (25.9 percent).

“I want to go back and look at the film and find solutions on where my message wasn’t delivered correctly,” Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said. “I’ll give them some space right now to rest and recover, but then probably have some reflection moments on the plane ride home.”

After Williams made a free throw to cut Golden State’s early deficit to 6-5, Atlanta rattled off 13 straight points — including five apiece from Gray and Canada — to give the Dream a 19-5 edge.

Williams stopped the bleeding with the Valkyries’ first 3-pointer of the game, but that was answered with consecutive Howard treys to make it 25-8.

Atlanta made six of eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and took a 32-15 lead into the second.

“It was just frustrating,” Nakase said of the Valkyries’ first quarter. “The poor start was unacceptable.”

The Dream’s offensive barrage continued into the second quarter, as Reese’s first 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper by Howard extended the margin to 25 with 4:20 left in the first half.

Hayes made a triple and reserve Laeticia Amihere closed the first half with a layup to cut Golden State’s halftime deficit to 46-26.

The Valkyries outscored Atlanta 21-17 in the third quarter and pulled within 16 on Kaila Charles’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Golden State continued to trim Atlanta’s lead in the fourth, as Williams’ layup made it 68-55 with 6:50 remaining.

The Dream then responded with 3-pointers by Gray and Reese to push the lead back to 19.

Williams completed a three-point play at the 1:15 mark to pull the Valkyries within eight, but Gray sank her fifth trey on the other end to stamp Atlanta’s pivotal victory.

Gray, a 10-year veteran, will be one of the many members of the Dream in search of their first championship at the Chase Center on Saturday.

“We know when we play Atlanta Dream basketball and support each other and move the ball, we’re successful,” Gray said. “The biggest thing for us is just executing our offence.”