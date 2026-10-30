Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarterfinal with Fleetwood

Holders Man City will take on Bradford City, Crystal Palace will welcome Sunderland, while Bournemouth play Liverpool.

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Everton advanced to the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United, setting up a clash against fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town.

First-half goals from James Garner and Hayden Hackney put the hosts in control before Thierno Barry struck after the break at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Dan Burn scoring late for the visitors on Thursday.

The Merseyside club eased through despite the absence of midfielder Jack Grealish, who was dropped from the squad following an internal breach of club discipline. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, an Everton supporter, was among the crowd.

Everton will travel to League Two side Fleetwood, who stunned Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday. Mikel Arteta’s side crashed out 5-3 on penalties in an incredible fourth-round upset after the tie finished 1-1 in normal time.

Crystal Palace will welcome Sunderland, while Bournemouth will play away at Liverpool, who beat Chelsea 6-5 in a dramatic penalty shootout on Wednesday.

Defending champions Manchester City will take on third-tier side Bradford City. They avoided the fate that befell Arsenal and stayed on course to retain their title by twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 against Brighton, then triumph 4-3 in the shootout.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place in the week beginning December 14.