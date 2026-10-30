Manchester United appeared set to sack Michael Carrick this week, who may have one chance to save his job – at Chelsea.

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Who: Chelsea vs Manchester United

What: English Premier League

Where: Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, October 31 at 12:30pm (12:30 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will have all the build-up from 9:30 GMT

With Manchester United fans on standby for news of Michael Carrick’s sacking this week, an unexpected show of patience has given the under-fire boss a new lease of life.

When Carrick was pictured driving into United’s Carrington training base on Monday – just 24 hours after a miserable 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth – it was widely expected he would be dismissed within hours.

Instead, United’s hierarchy sprang a major surprise by keeping Carrick, for now at least.

Can Carrick avoid the sack?

Whether Carrick can avoid becoming the third manager to be sacked by United powerbroker Ratcliffe since he purchased a minority stake in the club in 2024 remains in doubt.

United have been in miserable form and sit just one point above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to fifth-placed Chelsea.

Without a victory in eight games in all competitions – and off to their worst league start in 40 years – United must beat Chelsea to help Carrick stave off the axe.

But with captain Bruno Fernandes dropped last weekend after criticising Carrick’s tactics and defender Lisandro Martinez fined for blasting the club’s transfer policy, Carrick’s side are far from united.

What is the latest on the Fernandes fallout with Carrick?

What Carrick called a “pure football” decision to drop Fernandes backfired as ⁠⁠⁠⁠United imploded and tumbled to 16th, with the forlorn Portuguese watching from the bench – a defeat that piled more pressure on Carrick, even as fans cheered the manager while booing the squad.

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Fernandes was benched after criticising United’s tactics following the 4-1 Champions League thrashing by Como, leaving Carrick facing a ⁠⁠⁠⁠dilemma ahead of the Chelsea clash.

Should he continue to sideline his captain or recall his most creative player after United badly missed his influence against Bournemouth? The loss left United with seven points from eight matches.

Despite winning England’s Player of the Year honours last season, Fernandes has struggled for form in this campaign, yet United appeared even more toothless without their playmaker orchestrating play from midfield on Sunday.

“It was a decision based on what we felt was right for the game. That’s it,” Carrick told a news conference on Thursday.

“Bruno is fully committed to this football club and there are absolutely no issues. We move forward, make decisions as we go and focus on Saturday’s game.”

He said Fernandes remains captain after clear-the-air talks.

“My responsibility is to the players … Of course we’ve spoken. We have meetings. The boys are hungry. We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games. But there is an intensity, an edge, a hunger to do better,” Carrick added.

What is the Estevao debate at Chelsea ahead of Man United visit?

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has insisted teenage rising star Estevao will feature for the club this season after the Brazil midfielder spent Wednesday’s League Cup loss to Liverpool at Anfield on the bench.

Blues fans spent much of the 1-1 draw, which led to a 6-5 loss on penalties, chanting the 19-year-old Estevao’s name as he warmed up in front of them.

But despite the match being deadlocked at 1-1 from late in the first half, former Liverpool star Alonso resisted the temptation to bring on Estevao, who has played only 47 minutes in the Premier League this season, with his two starts coming in the League Cup.

“We started with Pedro (Neto), with Danny (Welbeck) and with Morgan (Rogers) up front,” said Alonso.

“The game had very intense moments. We knew that it was going to be physical.

“And after we had to deal with Moi (Caicedo), he had little problems. Malo (Gusto), as well, he had cramps. So we were a little bit forced with substitutions.”

Estevao’s lack of action in the match was in stark contrast to when he grabbed the headlines in scoring the winner against Liverpool in their Premier League clash last October.

“I understand (Estevao’s) situation and he could be happier for sure. He wants to play and to be part of the team,” said Alonso of a player who cost a reported 29 million pounds ($39m) when Chelsea signed him from Palmeiras in 2024, though, he only joined them a year later.

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“There will be moments for everything. I’m sure Este will have his moments – that’s my responsibility.

“We know that the season is going to be long and there will be moments for everyone. Trust me, Este is going to play his role.”

Alonso backs Estevao for bigger role at Chelsea

Alonso dismissed ⁠⁠⁠⁠media speculation on Friday about ⁠⁠⁠⁠a January loan move for the forward.

The ⁠⁠⁠⁠19-year-old’s lack of playing time has seen Alonso scrutinised, especially given the Blues’ League Cup exit followed the 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Asked at a news conference if Estevao could go out on loan, Alonso said: “No discussions about that.

“The season is long and there will be moments for everyone. It’s a process for the team, for Este, for myself.

“But I’m sure that ‌‌‌‌in the season he’ll have his games, his minutes. And we’re still early in the season but he’ll be there.

“It’s no secret that all players want to be on the pitch; they want to be playing.

“And when any of them haven’t had enough minutes because ⁠⁠⁠⁠of my decision, I have to take the responsibility ⁠⁠⁠⁠for that, that they are not as happy as they could be.”

What happened the last time Chelsea played Man United?

Manchester United were 1-0 winners at Chelsea in the Premier League when the sides last met.

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal just before half-time in April’s clash.

When did Chelsea last beat Man United?

Chelsea lost home and away to United last season, but did win the previous season’s battle at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella’s 77th-minute strike was the only goal of the game in May 2025.

Prediction – Chelsea vs Man United

Opta’s supercomputer has given Chelsea a 53 percent chance of winning the game, while only offering United a 23.5 percent chance of claiming all three points.

Head-to-head – Chelsea vs Man United

This will be the 200th meeting between the clubs in a fixture that dates back to December 1905 – a goalless draw in Manchester in the old Division Two (now the Championship).

United have won 82 of the encounters, while Chelsea have emerged victorious on 56 occasions and there have been 61 draws.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea carry a lengthy injury list with forward Joao Pedro and captain Reece James ⁠⁠⁠⁠sidelined, while defender Maxence Lacroix is also expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday’s ⁠⁠⁠⁠loss at Anfield.

“Max picked up an injury and we ⁠⁠⁠⁠expect he is not going to be ready before the (November 9-17) international break,” Alonso said. “He will be a few weeks out.”

There was better news on midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is available despite being forced off ‌‌‌‌against Liverpool with a minor issue. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez also misses out, but could return before the international break as he recovers from a jaw injury.

“We still need to wait ‌‌‌‌until ‌‌‌‌next week, but there’s a chance. In case he (Martinez) is ready to play, he will probably need a face mask,” Alonso said.

Predicted Chelsea lineup

Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Henderson, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Rogers

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Manchester United team news

Kobbie Mainoo has resumed training after a knock, but the match is likely to come too soon for Marcus Rashford’s return.

Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte and Patrick Dorgu are all still confirmed to be missing out.

Predicted Manchester United lineup

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Mount; Cunha