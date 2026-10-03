India beat archrivals Pakistan to win Asian Games T20 cricket gold

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in gold medal match at Asian Games with Hasan Nawaz’s 96 in vain in reply to 211-6.

India have beaten their fierce rivals Pakistan by 19 runs to win Asian Games cricket gold after a pulsating final in front of a small but raucous crowd in Nagoya, Japan.

World T20 champions India posted 211-6 in their 20 overs on Saturday with Abhishek Sharma scoring 61 and Tilak Varma 51 not out, before Hasan Nawaz’s valiant 96 saw Pakistan come up just short at 192-6.

The neighbouring countries only meet in international tournaments and on neutral ground because of political tensions, and the captains refused the normal handshakes before the match.

Afterwards, the jubilant India players paraded their national flag around the ground.

The clash on a converted baseball field in Japan was new ground for even these bitter enemies and their hundreds of millions of fans who were watching back home on TV.

After India chose to bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced his intention with back-to-back sixes in a second over from Saad Masood that cost 24 runs.

But the 15-year-old batting sensation fell four balls later for 15.

His opening partner Abhishek reached his fifty off 20 balls to a massive ovation from fans that had brought a touch of South Asian cricket fever to the Far East and Korogi Park Athletic Stadium.

India were aided by some sloppy Pakistan fielding that saw Abhishek dropped twice.

He should also have been run out on 46 when bowler Ahmed Daniyal’s throw missed both stumps and the wicketkeeper, with Abhishek stranded.

After he went for 61, Ishan Kishan fell for 20 as the Pakistan bowlers began to regain control.

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When captain Shreyas Iyer also departed soon after for 21, India had been pegged back to 133-5 in the 15th over.

But Tilak Varma hit four sixes and Shivam Dube (27) two more as the pair unleashed a late onslaught, putting on 62 in five overs for the sixth wicket as India soared past 200.

Valiant Hasan

Pakistan’s previous best score in T20 internationals batting second was 208-3 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, and they made a good start in search of their record chase.

Sahibzada Farhan (10) and Maaz Sadaqat put on 33 for the first wicket in 3.4 overs.

When Sadaqat went for 23, it seemed that they might fold easily.

Hasan had other ideas, and he began to pick up the pace and bounce of the pitch as he raced to a fifty off 28 balls with five sixes.

He was supported by Saim Ayub and their partnership grew to 87 before Dube struck.

He induced Ayub into a false shot with Washington Sundar gratefully grasping the chance running in from square leg to leave Pakistan 126-4 at the start of the 15th over.

Hasan ploughed on and Pakistan needed 52 off the last three overs when Sundar got Abdul Samad to hit to long-on.

At 168-5 with two overs left, India brought back Jasprit Bumrah and his over cost only 11 runs, leaving an improbable 33 off the final over, bowled by Dube.

Hasan reached 96 and fell off the last ball attempting one last big shot.

His brilliant knock came off 51 deliveries, with seven sixes and five fours.

Sri Lanka took the bronze medal after beating Bangladesh by 63 runs in the third-place playoff.