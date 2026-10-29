Robert Moreno names captain Son Heung-min in South Korea squad for Saudi Arabia and Qatar games despite rift rumours.

Son Heung-min will continue as South Korea captain despite reports of friction between the former Tottenham striker and his senior international teammates, coach Robert Moreno said.

Moreno named Son, now 34 and playing for LAFC in Major League Soccer, in his squad for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar next month.

He also selected experienced Europe-based trio Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom, who reports say were ready to quit the national team last month.

Moreno said he had held “many conversations with the players” since taking over on an interim basis after South Korea’s World Cup flop in North America.

“I spent more time communicating than training,” the Spaniard said at a news conference on Thursday that lasted more than an hour.

“Even in the best teams, people can have different opinions. What matters is how those differences are resolved.”

Moreno’s contract is set to expire after the two friendlies, although South Korean football chiefs could keep him on for the Asian Cup, scheduled for Saudi Arabia in January.

When asked about Son’s leadership role in the team, Moreno said: “The captain is Son Heung-min. I have nothing more to say.”

Speculation about discord emerged after Bayern Munich defender Kim threw his boots in anger after being substituted in the second half of a 0-0 home friendly draw with Venezuela this month.

Kim said afterwards that “every player needs to put their head down and give it their all”, fuelling talk of divisions within the squad.

Moreno said “the team is healthy” and backed the players to work together.

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“I believe you can find the answer in what I have said today and the squad that has been announced,” he said.

South Korea’s football association this month told fans to stop “excessive personal attacks” on players.

The national team is in the crosshairs after a poor showing at the World Cup, which saw coach Hong Myung-bo quit after they failed to get past the group stage.