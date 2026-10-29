Neymar handed two-game Santos suspension for covering mouth in argument

Former Brazil captain Neymar sanctioned by sports tribunal for actions after his red card in match against Bahia.

Santos captain Neymar has been handed a two-match suspension for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during Saturday’s 1-1 Brazilian Serie A draw with Bahia, Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) said.

The 34-year-old was sent off following an altercation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, and the sports tribunal found him guilty of violating the Vinicius Junior rule that forbids players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

The STJD said the referee’s report also noted that Neymar, after being sent off, ran towards the visitors’ bench to confront his opponent and had to be restrained by teammates.

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos’ next three matches. He is already banned for Wednesday’s league game against Palmeiras after accumulating three yellow cards and will serve two additional matches for the protocol violation.

Neymar and Santos can appeal the ruling.

The latest suspension comes three months after Neymar became the first player in Brazil’s top flight to be temporarily removed from the field under a new rule being tested in the league to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers.

The former Brazil captain is not expected to return to action until late November.

Rule against covering mouths

In April, the International Football Association ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Board (IFAB) unanimously approved a rule whereby a red card would be given to football players who covered their mouths during a confrontation with an opponent or any other player on the pitch.

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The FIFA-approved amendment was passed to address inappropriate behaviour before the World Cup.

It followed a UEFA Champions League match ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌where Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni made racially abusive comments directed at Vinicius Jr while pulling his jersey up over his mouth to hide what he was saying.

During the World Cup, Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was given a one-match suspension after he became the first player to be sent off at the tournament for covering his mouth.