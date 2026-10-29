Man City beat Brighton on penalties after dramatic League Cup comeback

Manchester City overcome Brighton 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 draw and will play Bradford for a spot in the semifinals.

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Manchester City have avoided the fate that befell Arsenal by winning a penalty shootout against Brighton to advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup.

City stayed on course to retain the title by twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton at home, then triumph 4-3 in the shootout.

Backup goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli saved Brighton’s last two spot kicks — from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk — to rescue City, which had fallen behind in the shootout when Mateo Kovacic had the team’s fourth penalty saved.

City boss Enzo Maresca made nine changes after Saturday’s loss at Aston Villa — which ended the leaders’ 100 percent start to the Premier League campaign.

Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Elliot Anderson and Gianluigi Donnarumma were among the City stars rested.

Rulli shines for Man City

Brighton went in front after 30 minutes when Malick Yalcouye steered Georginio Rutter’s shot past Rulli from five yards.

Kovacic hauled City level 20 minutes later with a fine finish that curled into the far corner from 25 yards.

Rutter restored Brighton’s lead two minutes after half-time, slotting home from Jaouen Hadjam’s cut-back.

Vitor Reis deflected in Rayan Cherki’s 72nd-minute free kick to equalise for City.

Kovacic’s penalty was saved by Jason Steele in the shootout, but Rulli denied Brighton’s Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk to send City into the last eight.

The sides meet again in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday.

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City will meet third-tier Bradford for a place in the semifinals.

Bournemouth beat Aston Villa as run continues

Bournemouth extended their blistering run with a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League last week and followed that up with a 3-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace eased the pressure on under-fire boss Pierre Sage with a 1-0 win at Fulham.

In the quarterfinals, Palace host Sunderland, who enjoyed a welcome respite from their Premier League struggles with a 3-2 victory against Brentford at the Stadium of Light.

Fourth-tier Fleetwood reached the quarterfinals with a stunning penalty shootout victory over Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday.

The “Cod Army” will face the winners of Thursday’s clash between Everton and Newcastle.

Draw for the English League Cup quarterfinals