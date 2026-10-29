Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam hits century, but West Indies force collapse

Shadman Islam hits century, but Jomel Warrican bags five wickets before West Indies end day two of first Test on 134-4.

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets to bowl Bangladesh out for 272 before the visitors reached 134-4 on the second day of the opening Test.

The West Indies trailed by 138 runs at stumps on Thursday, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul batting on 43 and Justin Greaves on 15 when bad light ended play early in Mirpur.

Left-arm spinner Warrican, who struck twice on Day One, returned figures of 5-53, his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam, who resumed on 99 not out, reached his third Test century on the second morning but fell for 105 as Bangladesh lost their remaining seven wickets for 51 runs.

“We should have done better,” said Shadman. “If our top-order batters had converted their scores into bigger innings of 150, 170 or even 200, the team total could have reached 450 or 500.”

The hosts resumed on 213-3 and Shadman reached his hundred with a flick off debutant left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop on the second ball of the day.

But Bishop trapped him lbw in his next over to trigger a collapse.

Towhid Hridoy, who had retired hurt on 42 on the opening day due to cramps, returned to bat but was bowled by Bishop without adding to his overnight score.

Litton Das attempted to rebuild the innings with the lower order and remained unbeaten on 34, but Warrican and fast bowler Shamar Joseph dismantled the tail with Bangladesh all out before lunch.

Bishop and Joseph took two wickets each to support Warrican’s heroics.

West Indies made an aggressive start in reply, with openers John Campbell and Brandon King taking on the Bangladesh fast bowlers.

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Hasan Mahmud broke through when King edged out for 15, leaving the visitors at 29-1.

Campbell continued to attack, reaching his half-century off 61 balls to take West Indies to 89-1 at tea.

The visitors resumed after a rain interruption of about an hour, but Bangladesh struck soon after play restarted.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Campbell for 54 with a sharply turning off-break that took the outside edge and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto held a diving catch to his left.

“The ball was a little bit darker and we had momentum going before the rain break,” said Campbell.

“I think that [rain] allowed them to regroup and they were hitting better areas.”

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam then struck twice in the 36th over, dismissing Kavem Hodge (7) and Amir Jangoo for a duck, to reduce the opposition to 97-4.

Chanderpaul and Greaves helped West Indies recover before bad light brought an early end to the day’s play.