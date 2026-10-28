Xhaka, Embolo return to Swiss squad after fake COVID docs affair

Captain and striker’s return to Switzerland squad ‘both responsible and the right course of action,’ team director Pierluigi Tami says.

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Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka and striker Breel Embolo are available for selection again for next month’s Nations League matches after being sanctioned for using forged COVID-19 certificates during the pandemic, the Swiss Football Association said.

The pair were dropped and missed the first four Nations League games, in September and October.

Sunderland midfielder Xhaka, 34, who holds a Swiss record 152 caps, admitted to using a forged vaccine certificate to avoid mandatory jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta United forward Embolo, 29, similarly acknowledged that a penal order against him concerned fake COVID certificates.

“The Swiss Football Association (SFV) will once again consider Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo for the national team, beginning with the Nations League matches in November,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The SFV has thoroughly examined both cases and has concluded that the players’ return is justifiable given the completion of legal proceedings and the sporting consequences incurred [having missed four international matches].”

National team director Pierluigi Tami said: “We are convinced that a return to the national team in November is both responsible and the right course of action.”

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin, his staff and the players’ council unanimously decided that Xhaka will remain the captain.

Switzerland are top of Group B1 in the Nations League, with four straight wins so far.

Yakin will announce his squad for the final two Nations League group matches on November 5. Xhaka and Embolo are on the shortlist, the Swiss FA said.

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Switzerland travel to face second-placed Slovenia on November 13, then host Scotland in St Gallen three days later.

“I’m pleased that I can once again make unrestricted selections for the squad in November,” said Yakin.

When the Swiss squad got together in late September, the Lucerne public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into Xhaka, who admitted obtaining a fake certificate and stepped down.

A few days later, Embolo withdrew from the squad for similar reasons.

Both Xhaka and Embolo were given a suspended fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($181,225), which will be in place for a probationary period of two years.

The SFV has announced guidelines for handling future matters that involve criminal law.