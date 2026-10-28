Spanish football postpones 24 Copa del Rey games after train crash

Real Madrid and Barcelona offer messages of support following train crash as Spanish football orders Copa postponement.

Spain’s national football federation has postponed all 24 Copa del Rey games scheduled for Wednesday because of a train accident that killed at least 30 people in the country’s central region.

About 80 people were injured after a high-speed service slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped on the track. Authorities said the death toll could rise.

“Shocked by the tragic train accident,” the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement, adding that it had postponed the games “in solidarity with the victims.”

“The entire Spanish football community stands united in grief over this tragedy and has made itself available to the authorities to assist the victims of this devastating accident,” the RFEF said.

It said it would later provide a revised tournament schedule. First-round games on Thursday have not been postponed. The Spanish league has not announced any postponements for the weekend’s games.

Among Wednesday’s games to be postponed were Navalcarnero against Real Betis, Salamanca against Celta Vigo and Tavernes against Valencia.

Several Spanish football clubs expressed their condolences and solidarity following the incident.

“The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery,” FC Barcelona said on social media.

Real Madrid also offered condolences and in a statement said the club shared “in the grief of everyone impacted during these moments of profound sadness.”

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Sevilla FC observed a moment of silence ahead of their training on Wednesday and cancelled manager Luis Garcia Plaza’s news conference, which was scheduled for Wednesday ahead of their match against Sporting de Hortaleza.