Shadman Islam’s 99 leads Bangladesh to 213-3 vs West Indies in first Test

Bad light prevents Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam from completing a century against the West Indies on opening day of first Test in Mirpur.

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Opener Shadman Islam hit an unbeaten 99 to steer Bangladesh to 213-3 on the opening day of the first cricket Test against the West Indies.

The left-hander was on the verge of his third Test century when bad light ended play after 74 overs at the start of the two-match series in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Shadman hit 10 fours in his 219-ball stay, with Litton Das on 10 not out.

“It was nerve-racking even for us — at the end of the day, the whole team was nervous because everyone wanted him to get to his hundred,” Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Salahuddin said on Wednesday.

“He has played around 30 (32) Test matches but has only two centuries, and I think that number should have been higher.”

Towhid Hridoy retired hurt on 42 due to cramps after he and Shadman added 88 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the Bangladesh innings.

West Indies struck early when in-form opener Tanzid Hasan edged Jayden Seales to second slip for nine.

Mominul Haque added 28 before falling to Jomel Warrican’s left-arm spin.

Shadman guided Bangladesh to lunch at 96-2, before Warrican struck again shortly after the break to trap Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leg before wicket for 19.

“Ideally, I would want one more wicket, but we have control of the game. The game never got away from us,” said Warrican.

“We were very disciplined as a bowling group. Even if you’re not getting wickets, you try to be as disciplined as possible. That’s the key, which we did very well. But ideally, we wanted at least one or two more wickets today.”

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Shadman brought up his half-century off 95 balls, and he found an able partner in Hridoy, who came into the side in place of the injured Mushfiqur Rahim.

They batted through the afternoon session to take Bangladesh to 177-3 at the tea break.

Hridoy then suffered cramps as he approached his maiden Test fifty and was helped off the field.

Bad light then interrupted play for an hour, with umpires calling off play for the day after a short resumption.

Warrican was the pick of West Indies’ bowlers with 2-33.