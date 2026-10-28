Pakistan’s Rauf sanctioned for conduct contrary to ‘spirit’ of cricket

One demerit point added to the Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf’s disciplinary record for conduct during ODI against England.

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Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been reprimanded and fined 20 percent of his match fee for “displaying conduct contrary to the spirit of the game” against England, while the visitors were fined for a slow over-rate, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Rauf breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday’s One-Day International (ODI) tri-series match against England, which Pakistan unexpectedly won by one wicket thanks to batting heroics by Shadab Khan.

He hit the winning run at the end of an 89-run partnership with Shadab to propel Pakistan into the series final, after the home side were reduced to 154-9 in pursuit of England’s 242.

The right-arm fast bowler breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “displaying conduct contrary to the spirit of the game”, according to the ICC.

The incident occurred at the end of the 46th over of Pakistan’s innings, where Rauf appealed for a wide at the non-striker’s end before arguing with England all-rounder Will Jacks.

Per the ICC, Rauf raised his bat and continued the exchange with Jacks despite a warning from umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. He then brushed past the umpire while walking towards Jacks.

One demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record, bringing the total to five, since this was his third offence within 24 months.

Under ICC rules, four or more demerit points incurred within a 24-month period become two suspension points. That in turn equates to a ban from one Test, two one-day internationals or two T20Is.

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Rauf served a ban of two ODIs last year following breaches in three Asia Cup games against India.

The bans will be doubled if Rauf reaches eight demerit points.

Separately, England were fined 15 percent of their match fee for being three overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into account.

Players are fined 5 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allowed time, according to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Rauf and England captain Harry Brook admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, no formal hearings were required.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Wayne Knights and fourth umpire Nassir Hussain.

Pakistan are through to the two-series final on Saturday, while England take on Sri Lanka on Thursday for a shot at redemption and a chance at making the final after being thrashed by the Lions last week.